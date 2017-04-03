Huda Kattan is really an emerging queen when it comes to the beauty industry. Her eye shadows, lip contours, and liquid mattes all have been hits. Her highlighter palette looks spectacular. But her latest beauty tool, the fender, looks a bit different, to say the least.

The Fender

When Huda launched her Rose Gold Eye shadow palette, she eexplained some shades were best applied with fingers. A lot of fans soon complained that applying the eyeshadow with fingers is a messy business. Some even said they can’t do it because of their long nails. This got Huda thinking and she decided to innovate something. This gave birth to her first beauty tool, the fender. The fender is basically a blender which looks like a finger on a handle. Creepy, right? The finger uses the finger technology. It also has a short chrome nail to make the fender look chic. The fender easily picks up pigment and makes it easier for you to apply makeup.

Reasons Why You Need The Fender

The HudaBeauty blog says you need the fender for following reasons:

You will no longer have to worry about hurting yourr eyes while applying eyeshadow with your fingers. You will no longer have to go through the pains of twisting your fingers, arms, and hands in awkward position to apply makeup. The fender will do it all for you. The fender is very hygenic and just like your finger. It is also trendy and will be launched in different shapes and sizes. You can even change the nails on the fender to make it look trendy.

Without any doubt, the fender does look a little creepy and odd. The fender was supposed to be launched on April 1st. Maybe it was an April fool’s joke? Who knows! Huda is the queen of beauty industry, maybe she saw a need we can’t even visualise or comprehend!

Will you ever use anything like the fender in your life? Let us know in the comments below!