When the season is changing, you should not only think about changing your wardrobe, but also your skin and hair care routine. In winter, hair and skin are more prone to adverse environmental impacts, so with the onset of winter they require special care. We have collected some winter hair care tips for you to keep your hair healthy and strong this season!

Winter Hair Care Tips

Choose New Hair Care Products Every Season

Have you seen how the shampoo you bought some months ago doesn’t work that well now? Its effect weakens over time. This is because your scalp and hair get used to a certain product after some time of repeated use. To prevent this, it is recommended to change the shampoo brand after some months of use. This rule is not limited to shampoos alone, but also applies to your other hair care products such as oils. You must make this transition atleast twice a year. So, this is the first one on our list of hair care tips. During winter months, it is recommended to select strong and effective hair care products. During winters, your hair is not only exposed to the negative environmental effects, but also the dry air which makes you switch on the heating. That is why, your hair needs the maximum hydration and nutrition during the chilly winter months.

Apart from that, constant use of headgears during the winter months might also not be good for hair. Whereas the use of headgear when going out is recommended, as it protects you from environental stress, wearing it all the time might not suite your hair. Apart from that, you are more likely to use your blow dryer during the chilly winter months as stepping out with damp hair is not an option. Regular use f hair dryer is extremely dangerous for your hair. That’s why, your hair needs extra attenton during winters.

Visit A Professional

The cosmetic industry is constantly evolving and keeps coming up with new hair products according to the changing times. These products have the ability to nurture your hair and change its condition in a short period of time. A lot of these products are best left to professsionals. This means not all the products can be tried at home. This is because a lot of balms and masks are really strong, and only professionals know the right dosage and the right method to apply them. The professionals have received formal training to apply these kind of products so it is a safe bet to visit them for such treatments. It might not be easy for you to apply certain products at home. A lot of things needs to be taken into such as the length of your hair and hair texture. If you make a mistake, you might damage your hair unknowingly. So, it is better to visit professionals for certain treatments. It might be a good idea to visit a professional salon twice a year to receive some pampering.

The Condition Of Your Hair Matters More Than Its Length

This is one of the most important winter hair care tips. The quality and texture of your hair is much more importat than its length. This rule applies to all seasons. A lot of us are not genetically predisposed to have long hair. Your hair passes through three stages during its life: growth, calmness, and loss. The amount of time these periods last varies from person to person. Generally, the first phase can take anywhere between 2 to 7 years. Your genes determine the growth period so if your growth period is just 2 years, followed by a period of calmness and loss, there is not much you can do. If this is the case with you, it is nearly impossible for you to grow really long hair. Instead of wasting your time, money, and energy, on increasing the length of your hair, try to pay more attention to the condition of your hair. Short, but lush, dense, and well groomed hair look better than long, lifeless, and thin hair. If all this rings true for you, it might be the time to get a hair cut now.

Use A Leave In Conditioner Too

In the past, a shampoo and conditioner was enough for your hair. Now, experts recommend to use a leave in conditioner too. You apply it after you remove moisture from your with a towel. This conditioner has been made to cover up the flakes on the outer layer of your hair. When you just use a conditioner, the scaly layer of your hair stays ajar. To get rid of this problem, use aleave in conditioner. It will make your hair look perfect. There are many leave in conditioners available in the market. Leave in conditioners will also hydrate your hair.

Remember The Special Hair Oils

Oils are so important for hair care. You will find them on the top of winter hair care tips wherever you look! Most oils are easily available, affordable, and easy to use. You can apply oil on damp hair to make them shiny and avoid flyways. Oils will also protect your hair from environmental stress. Oils form a protective barrier over your hair. Oils envelop your hair and create a cover, protecting it from dirt and other unfavorable factos. Apart from that, oils contain lipids, which restore the health of your hair and nourish them. However, do not apply oil if you plan to spend a long time under the sun. This is because the sun light can have adverse effects on your hair and oil will acts like a magnifying glass and amplify the effect.

Wear A Hat

This is the most fashionalble one of the winter hair care tips. During winters, our hair is mostly damaged not because of the cold weather or the snow, but because of the constant change in the temprature. One moment you are in a room with the heating moon, and you are out in the cold the next. This fluctuation is not good for your hair at all.So, try to wear a hat during the winter months to shield your hair from the constant temprature fluctuations.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Strict diets can be extremely stressful for your body. They can also affect the condition of your hair and skin. It might not show up immediately, but you will notice changes after some months. So, if your hair is falling a lot these days, you need to assess if you have cut out an important food group from your diet. Fad diets often caution you against food groups that your body needs. Similarly, if you ar eon a hair friendly diet, do not expect to see a difference overnight. Changes, both good and bad, take some time to appear.

Try these winter hair care tips to keep your hair soft, hydrated, shiny and managebale this winter. In winter, our skin and hair gets really dry. This mean that they need a lot of moisture and nourishment. So, you must aim to keep your hair hydrated and nourished this winter.

Tell us your favoorite winter hair care tips in the comments below.