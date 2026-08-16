Summer Drinks Recipes to Rehydrate

Hydration is the only weapon there is to keep ourselves fresh and lively in the hot, scorching summer weather. Each and every cell in your body requires water to survive by. The good ol’ rule of 8 to 12 glasses a day has never failed us in this regard, but why stick to plainness and tastelessness when we have so many scrumptious summer drinks recipes to choose from? Easy to make and delightfully delicious, here are a few of the most wonderful time tested thirst quenching summer drinks recipes.

1) Peach Summer Drink

Ingredients

•4 peaches

•2 glasses of water

•1 cup ice

•6 tbsp sugar

•Mint leaves. (for garnishing)

Method

Peel, chop and blitz the peaches in a blender.

Add water, sugar and ice then blend again.

Garnish the drink with mint leaves and serve.

2) Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade

Ingredients

• 8 ounces lemon juice

• 2 cups frozen strawberries

• 1 small watermelon

• ¾ cups sugar

• Strawberry and lemon pieces. (for garnishing)

• 2 cups ice

Method

• Slice the watermelon in half and de-seed it.

• Scrape off all of the fruit from the center of the melon and place it in a large blender.

• Add the remaining ingredients into the blender and blend until pureed.

• Pour the drink into straight, tall glasses and garnish with lemon slices. Or better yet, pour it out into the two empty halves of the watermelon for an extra dose of fun! Skewer a single strawberry and lemon piece on a straw for garnishing, then drink it straight out from inside the melon!

• Serves 6.

3) Sparkling Raspberry Tea

Ingredients

• 2 cups chilled raspberry or cranberry-raspberry juice

• 2 cups cold brewed tea

• 2 cups chilled carbonated water

• Raspberries, lime slices or lemon slices. (for garnishing)

• Fresh mint leaves. (For garnishing)

Method

• Mix tea, juice and carbonated water in a large pitcher.

• Serve tea over ice. Garnish with raspberries and mint leaves.

• Serves 6.

Tip

One innovative way to garnish these summer drinks is using fruit ice cubes. In this particular recipe, place raspberries in an ice tray, fill it with water then freeze to make these cute looking drink décor!

4) Mocha Milkshake

Ingredients

• 85 grams plain chocolate. (70% to 80%)

• 700 ml milk

• 1 tbsp coffee granules

• 4 scoops of vanilla ice cream

• Extra scoop of vanilla ice cream. (For garnishing)

• Serves 4.

Method

• Roughly chop 75 grams of the chocolate and put it into a large container with the coffee. Bring 300 ml of the milk to near boil and pour it over the chocolate and coffee mixture. Stir until chocolate has melted. Once melted, leave it to cool.

• Tip the coffee chocolate confection into a blender with the ice cream and remaining milk. Blitz until blended, then pour the drink into four tall glasses.

• Garnish your drink with an extra scoop of ice cream and grate remaining chocolate on top of the drink as desired.

5) Mojito Mocktail Summer Drink

Ingredients

• Juice of three limes

• Carbonated water

• 1 tbsp sugar

• Mint leaves

Method

• Crush the mint leaves along with the sugar with the help of pestle and mortar.

• Pour the lime juice over crushed ice and add the sugar-and-mint mix over it. Top up the drink with carbonated water.

6) Falsa Summer Drink

Ingredients

• I cup falsa

• ½ tsp black salt

• ½ cup sugar

• ½ cup water

• 1 cup crushed ice

• Lemon slices (for garnishing)

Method

• Blend all the ingredients mentioned above, add additional water if desired.

• Press it through a sieve to remove all seeds.

• Pour out the fresh falsa juice and garnish with lemon slices.

7) Doughnut Shake

Ingredients

• 1 frosted doughnut

• ¼ cup milk

• 2 cups vanilla ice cream

• 3 tbsp coconut powder or coco powder

• 2 miniature frosted cake doughnuts (For garnishing)

Method

• Crumble the doughnut into coarse pieces then set aside

• Place ice cream, milk and coconut powder into blender and combine until smooth

• Add the crumbled doughnut and blitz briefly until blended

• Pour the drink into tall glasses, top with mini doughnuts, if desired.

8) Vanilla Cherry Smoothie

Ingredients

• 1 cup pitted cherries

• ½ cup yogurt

• ½ cup water

• ½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

• Place all ingredients into your blender and blitz until the drink has reached your desired consistency.

9) Mango Lassi

Ingredients

• 1 cup mango puree

• 3 cups yogurt

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 tray ice cubes

Method

• Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until the ice gets crushed and liquid becomes frothy.

• Garnish as desired and serve this delicious drink, which is amongst the most famous summer drinks available in the sub-continent.

Try these time tested summer drinks recipes to cool off on a warm summer day, or to just serve at parties. There is nothing better than to sit back and relax on a lazy day and to just sip on these liquid delicacies.