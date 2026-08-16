Planning a wedding is such an enormous task that it takes months even years to complete. While planning for wedding first thing that family of the bride or groom decides is the list of the guests they have to invite. In most of the countries, wedding invitations are used to invite guests. Wedding invitations are the first proof of the style or theme of the event. Every person tries to select best invitation card that reflects the style of their wedding.

Wedding style has changed over the decades. Everything associated with weddings has become more self-centered and stylish. Fifty years ago arranging marriages were simpler than now because there weren’t as many options as there is today. It was not as lavish as it is in today’s era.

In olden times, an invitation was given by visiting one by one to their homes. Nowadays the trend has been changed families of bride and groom, invite their guests through wedding cards or by using social media like by posting a status or by calling. But still, Wedding cards have been the trend for every desi wedding. But it is a trend which is followed worldwide.

Wedding cards vary along with different religion. Here I have specified some desi wedding invitations. Different cultures of people invite their guests in their own way.

DESI WEDDING INVITATIONS:

The first and the most important task of a wedding is how to handle on the guest list? One start jotting down the names on paper, before publishing the cards and one come up with a number an estimate of how many guests he or she has to invite. This will definitely largely depend on the budget one has.

Desi Weddings have numerous kinds of functions and there are several invitation cards for different functions that are put in a decorative envelope like from bridal shower to dholki, mayoon, mehndi, baraat and ends with reception invitation. And desi people chose themes and color of cards according to the function.

Like mehndi and mayoon invitation cards are designed using bright colors usually green, yellow, pink, and orange. Baraat card is designed by usually using red color and Valima or Reception is marked by colors like blue, purple, peach, black etc. The color of cards is also designed according to the dress code of bride and groom family.