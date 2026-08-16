Top Party Makeup Salons

This blog is particularly about best party makeup salons near you with great party makeup suggestions and tutorial, full of fun & informative party makeup ride…

STILL WORRIED FOR PARTY MAKEUP?

Is that you’re worried about which salon to choose for the party makeup for your coming friend, sister or cousin’s wedding function? So the problem is almost solved, because this blog will benefit you in all the best ways to support you choose the right salon for the party makeup for the right occasion with some lovely tips to dress up according to the theme.

SALONS BEST KNOWN IN PAKISTAN: You must have heard some of the well known names of these salons before but today we’re going to share their work with you to give you a perfect idea that which salon will understand your needs and desire for the party makeup. Choosing the correct wedding day salon is definitely a difficult task but with little effort and detail research that I have done for you all ladies is a JACKPOT kind of feelings for you what I believe!

MUST TO GO SALONS

Following salons that I’m going to share with you has a great contribution in the field of fashion industry. MODELS, ACTRESSES AND BUSINESS WOMENS told us they had a great experience while sharing the best experience of being done their PARTY MAKEUP by the specific salons.

NATASHA – One of my very own and favorite plus confident salons for the best party makeup. I personally would suggest you all the ladies out there to check out the marvoles work done by the Natasha. Make your way directly to the salon NOW!

Details:

NATASHA is located at 7E, 8th Zamzama Lane,Opposite Pizza Hut, Karachi, Pakistan.

Contact number: 35295236 – 35295237 –

Click here to find Natasha on face book here

Kashee’s Salon – Is a one way stop for your all needs, a great salon for the real party makeup look. Check out the latest collection of party makeup by kashee. This is the on the go PARTY MAKEUP look you’ll all need for your cousin’s wedding.







Click and find Kashee’s on face book here

Details:

Main Branch Address:

Plot # 178/A Block-2, Najeeb Corner, Tariq Road, Karachi.

New Branch Address:

Plot#13/C Stadium lane 2, Phase-V DHA, Karachi.

Contact number: (021) 34306768

SABS – Best Party Make up services provider in your own town. Make the most of your coming wedding occasion. Select the gown for your party makeup carefully and look beautifully charming.

Details:

CITY: Karachi

Address: 4 -C Farooq Heights,

36th Commercial Street,

Tauheed Commercial Area,

Phase 5 DHA.

Contact number: 021-35372157-8, 03002186310

Click here for SABS face book

I hope this blog has done a good contribution for you all to find out the great salon and best party make suggestions for your next wedding function. Don’t forget to comment your reading experience and was it beneficial for you or not.

Will see you guys next time, till then LOVE YOU ALL <3