Depression: How to overcome Depression

It is okay to be depressed, It is nothing to be embarrassed of as depression is just a normal phase of everyone’s life, until it becomes a serious case. Depression drains your hope, your energy and stops you from doing things that makes you feel better, and overcoming depression isn’t an easy task but if you promise yourself to be so strong that nothing can destroy your peace of mind and see the moon in every night than it can work faster to snap out of depression.

Be patient with yourself and celebrate each accomplishment. The steps may seem small, but they’ll quickly add up. If you continue to take positive steps day by day, you’ll soon find yourself feeling better.

Step 1: Socialize.

It’s true when we’re going through a depressed state we choose to stay alone and stop interacting with people but to get over depression you should stay connected with your loved ones and give time to your social network. If you don’t have friends then it’s never too late too build up more relationships and get along with new people.

Step 2: Don’t Stop.

Getting out of bed when you’re stressed seems difficult but remember that research shows exercise can be as effective as medication when dealing with depression.

Put exercise on the top of your routine schedule, a 30 minute work out is great but it’s okay to start small, 10 minutes work out can help lighten up your mood for the next 2 hours.

Step 3: Do things that make you feel good.

Now if we talk about doing things that make us feel good isn’t eating and playing all the time but it’s something that can truly make us feel happy from the inside.

like helping poor people or making kids happy. Do things that you don’t feel like doing. Get enough sleep and practice relaxation techniques.

Step 4: challenge negativity:

Now this seems to be strange but remember in this fight with depression you have to kill the negativity that is controlling your mind because for God’s sake it’s your life, your mind no one has the right to make you feel this way, make you feel so weak! discount negativity and purchase happiness!. Remember it’s you who can get yourself out of negativity not anyone else and only you can do yourself a favor of killing negativity and win this entire depressing game to earn happiness.

Don’t let it ruin your perfect moments and turn them into bad memories but work on making every moment perfect because here you are the rider of your own bike, it’s you who can take right turns and it depends on you if you want to or not. Don’t blame God for this life but work on making it better and filling it with beautiful colors. You are the artist of your own life now it depends on you which colors you choose.