One of the most lovable natural beauty ingredients right now is perhaps apple cider vinegar. In fact, this vinegar is not just limited to beauty uses. It has a lot of health benefits too such as lowering blood sugar levels. We have compiled a list of some of our favorite beauty benefits of apple cider vinegar here.

If you think your skin requires purging, try this DIY remedy. Just combine one part apple cider vinegar with one part bentonite clay. The resulting mixture can either be used as a mask or a spot treatment. Apple cider vinegar is a natural astringent. It controls the overproduction of sebum so it is great for people with oily skin. Bentonite clay pulls out impurities and toxins from your skin.

Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial components, that act as a natural cleanser for your skin.The acetic acid and alpha hydroxy acids gently slough away dead skin and improve circulation. This makes your complexion tighter and brighter. After washing your face, simply soak a cotton bud in apple cider vinegar, and wipe your face with it. Using apple cider vinegar as a toner is one of the most popular beauty benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Teeth Whitening

Apart from helping with bad breath, apple cider vinegar can also help you get rid of stains and whiten your teeth. Just make sure you dilute it first as it is acidic. This remedy should be used sparingly or you may end up damaging your enamel. Mix two parts water and one part apple cider vinegar and use it gargle for 60 seconds. Rinse with water after you are done. Wait half an hour before brushing your teeth.

Fight Dandruff

Your body—including your scalp—has a natural pH of between 4.5 and 5.5. This is acidic. Dandruff happens when the pH oof your scalp becomes very alkaline. To combat dandruff, simply mix some apple cider vinegar with water. Massage your scalp with this solution. Rinse properly afterward. You can repeat this remedy twice a week. Apple cider vinegar is also antifungal. That’s why it is so effective in fighting dandruff.

Product Buildup

Product buildup can be very damaging to your hair and make it dull and lifeless. Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a cup of water. When you are done with shampooing, use this solution on your hair. Rinse it properly and follow with a conditioner. The acetic acid present in apple cider vinegar will help get rid of buildup and restore health to your hair.

Sunburns

Another of the great beauty benefits of apple cider vinegar is that it can provide relief in the case of sunburns. Apple cider vinegar is highly anti-inflammatory. It also has potassium that improves the rate of recovery. Just mix half a cup of apple cider vinegar and 4 cups of water. Dip and washcloth in the solution and use it on affected areas to reduce swelling and redness and prevent peeling and blisters.

Nails Health

If you want to strengthen weak nails, try this DIY: every week soak your nails in an apple cider vinegar and vegetable oil solution. This will also help you get rid of yellow stains and prevent infections.

