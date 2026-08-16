Astonishing brave young girl from India, marked the history on the runway of New York fashion week. A brave step taken against weak sides of acid attack survivor’s life.

Reshma Qureshi, 19-year-old young acid attack survivor from India, who was brutally took off her beauty, lost her eye and face features, took herself in limelight of New York fashion week. Strike the runway in an elegant white floral gown designed by an Indian designer Archana Kochhar on the first day of NYFW. Left everybody behind & showed what beauty feels like.

Reshma Qureshi, “I feel as though it has definitely changed my life.” She was invited to take part in the show by FTL Moda, a fashion production company aims to break the stereotypes thinking of beauty and concept of taking things different.

She was attacked by her brother in law in 2014, forced and encouraged by his friends. She hope to send a powerful message about the women empowerment and beauty. She aimed to complete her high school after the acid attack she had to gone through a heavy wave of hate and pain. Just a night before the show she told, “Why should we not enjoy our lives? What happened to us is not our fault and we’ve done nothing wrong and so we should also move forward in life.”

As seen, acid attacks on women and children have been prevailing day by day specially arising cases in Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, the West Indies and the Middle East. India is one of the countries having cases highlighted every next year, the estimated rate of acid attacks are 500 to 1000 per year and the cases are like severely surviving with the scars, physical and mental wounds that can not be easily wiped out of the victim mind.

She was also modeled in many cosmetic campaigns to raise awareness regarding women beauty and the way of feeling beauty in women. She has been appeared in many YouTube channels as well where offering beauty tips and make-up guide.