Sun tan can be really embarrassing at times which also squeezes down our confident but people let’s now get over it.

I am an athlete who suffers from a lot and a lot of sun tan which really drains my confident but as being a girl I have to look beautiful no matter what so I have to get rid of all the tan at home naturally without harming my skin because now a days if we use those fairness creams and formulas then let me tell you you’ll soon suffer from skin cancer, yes it is 2016 no matter how much we are developed and modernized we always have to keep in mind what our elders always say “preventation is better than cure.”