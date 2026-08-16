Sun tan can be really embarrassing at times which also squeezes down our confident but people let’s now get over it.
I am an athlete who suffers from a lot and a lot of sun tan which really drains my confident but as being a girl I have to look beautiful no matter what so I have to get rid of all the tan at home naturally without harming my skin because now a days if we use those fairness creams and formulas then let me tell you you’ll soon suffer from skin cancer, yes it is 2016 no matter how much we are developed and modernized we always have to keep in mind what our elders always say “preventation is better than cure.”
- Lemon. Lemon is really effective for removing sun tan because of the citrus and acidic qualities, simply cut a lemon in half and rub it over your tanned skin.
- Honey and lemon. Honey and lemon together is a really great and a fun way to remove sun tan. Add both lemon juice and honey equally in a container mix them together and apply it to the tanned area. It does not only helps remove tan but is effective for acne treatment and a fairer moisturized skin. leave it for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water.
- Tomato and Yogurt. mix 1 tablespoon of both the ingredients and apply to the tanned area for a smooth and moisturized skin. leave for 20 minutes and wash it off.
- Milk cream and strawberries. Mash 5 strawberries in 2 tablespoon of milk cream, apply it generously on tanned area and wash it off after 30 minutes.
- Potato and lemon juice. Extract potato juice and mix 1 teaspoon of lemon juice in it then apply it on the tanned area, leave it on for 20 mins and wash off.