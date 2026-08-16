By: Areeba amir

Categories: Eyes,I heart palette,reviews.

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www.fashionkibatain.com/Love-Being-Chocoholic-I-heart-chocolate-palette.

Date: 14-Aug-15.

Reviews: I HEART CHOCOLATE PALETTE.

Hey beauties,

Why I call it ‘LOVE BEING CHOCOHOLIC’? because girls can understand how much they love chocolate and the things which are related with chocolate I feel wonderful to have it in my cosmetics bucket. I Heart chocolate is really an interesting and attractive looking cosmetic product, which gives an absolutely a tremendous look after it comes in rectangular shape with 16 exciting shades, and when you try to do you cosmetic surgery you will feel lucky and excited to see the reactions of people arounf you,it also has another palette which contains different sort of shades which is named as ‘Naked chocolate’. Because different people have different opinion and choices. Whereas I like both of the pallettes because it looks cute,these palettes are makeup wonder palettes.

The texture of these two palettes are very smooth,and mesmerizing. It is very easy to apply. In these amazing palettes they have 16 different variety of shade in which some of them are shimmery and whereas some of them are sem-matte. Love being chocoholic absolutely concern with the people, that how they use and work on them after buying this palette it depends on the person and their choices, but when it comes to chocolate no other item fascinate girls and it has a tempting look, and more than that I love chocolates and so as that I love I HEART CHOCOLATE palette.

Are you a CHOCOHOLIC? Believe me,It gives soft texture, and it can also leads to fall out of the pallete. But it doesn’t matter and not a big issue for me you can use it carefully and separarely with your and hands or brushes.I like smooky eyed makeup and I can add more amazing colours by using ‘I heart chocolate’. After applying I heart chocolate palette it gives a different look to your eyes you can add more shades from the naked one. To look more glamourous. These palettes are very fine and subtle and easy to carry.They staying power of these palettes are enough strong and pretty cool,it lasts for 12hours. Isn’t great?

It works for four season and gives the same pretty texture. I really love the finish look of these palettes on my eyes. I applied it in summer in this hot weather it is absolutely like a blessing for me because it didn’t disappear nor it melts from my eyes.You all should try this once after buying it very easily from an amazing website ‘Reforma.pk’ in just 1200Rs. Isn’t great? Now it is very easy to buy anything if it is not available in Pakistan you can easily order online and in just 4 days order will be placed at your door. You just have to make a call or order it buy their website. Delivery charges are free by shopping more than 5000Rs. And you can also have an exciting gift as complimentary. I found it amazing and wonderful.It is 100% pure and original. I love online shopping . Are you guys interesting? Or hoping to have more subtle cosmetics just have look at their websit you guys will surely love it.

Matte Shades:

www.fashionkibatain.com/Love-Being-Chocoholic-I-heart-chocolate/Matte-shades-https://www.google.com/search?q=matte+shades+i+heart+chocolate&client=opera&hs=oAX&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ved=0CB0QsARqFQoTCLCo0MbUuscCFUFtFAodE-YF0A

Shimmery Shades:

www.fashionkibatian.com/Love-being-chocoholic-I-heart-chocolate/Shimmery-shades-https://www.google.com/search?q=shimmery+shades+i+heart+chocolate&client=opera&hs=xrr&biw=1366&bih=621&t

The Goods:

*Looks natural.

*Affordable.

*Has combination of matte and shimmery shades.

*Easy and soft to blend.

The Bads:

*Fall out of the palette.

Prices and Availablity:

Available at ‘Reforma.pk’ in just 1200Rs. And more other products are also avalibable.

Visit www.reform.pk

Ratings:

4.5/5.

Love areeba.

For more details visit,

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reforma.pk

Instagram: Reforma__pk

www.fashionkibatain.com/Love-being-chocoholic-I-heart-chocolate , People love chocolate and should note to their self eat lots of chocolate and love those kits which are related to chocolate.

All you need is love but an amazing palette now and then doesn’t. And never underestimate the power of chocolate. Shop and get it in just 1200Rs.