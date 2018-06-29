One Of The Easiest Tricks To Shed Pounds: Drink More Water

Pledge to drink more water this summer and make it a lifelong habit. Staying hydrated will not only keep your appetite in check, it will keep your energy levels stable and your brain will function better. Make it a habit to carry a small water bottle wherever you go and sip often from it. This will not only keep you hydrated, but it will also help you stay away from high-calorie drinks such as sodas and packaged juices. When we are dehydrated, our body confuses it for hunger and we often end up overeating and gaining weight. So, if you want to sheds pounds this summer, always keep a water bottle close by.

Shed Pounds This Summer By Going On A Hike

Make use of the stunning nature trails in your area by going on a hike. Hiking has recently increased in popularity and people are visiting parks more than ever before. Hiking can also help you de-stress and reset your mind. You can look for hikes near your area by visiting Trails.com.

Make The Most Of Your Down Time

Typically, people have more free time during summers and their work schedules are more relaxed. Instead of wasting that time in social media, make the most if and enroll in a physical activity. For instance, you can sign up for a yoga class or go for a walk. Leisurely physical activities can help you maintain a healthy weight and it can also help you sustain weight loss. If getting involved in a new activity seems too much work, you can try other things. One of the tricks to shed pounds this summer is to take every opportunity to torch calories. For instance, take the stairs instead of the elevator. All movements add up.

Shed Pounds This Summer By Eating Outdoors

Studies have shown that you end up overeating when you eat in dim light. A lot of health experts have stressed upon the benefits of eating outdoors. Summer is a great season to go for picnics and barbecues. However, do not make this an excuse to eat more. Keep the food nutritious and try to eat more vegetables. Grill chicken and fish to make it more nutritious. It also a good outside to plan a physical activity while you are outside to torch some calories.

Adopt New Habits If your motivation to lose weight peaks in summer and then slumps as the winter arrives, you should try to adopt habits that will make the weight loss more sustainable. Look at summer as a season to make a fresh start and open new possibilities. You can use the new season to get rid of old habits such as snacking at odd times or reaching out for soda to hydrate yourself. Instead of reaching for the soda, maybe try infused water. You should program your brain to leave behind these habits for good. It is a good idea to make a list of questions for yourself to achieve a target. For instance, if you want to shed pounds in summers, you can ask yourself what your purpose on earth this. Focusing on these questions can help you make healthier choices. Also Read: Healthy Ways To Detox Without Juicing That Are Just As Good Be In Charge To Shed Pounds Instead of punishing yourself for things like going overboard with calories or skipping a workout, be more gentle towards yourself. Do not feel defeated or guilty after a misstep. Be balanced and do not be extreme in your pursuit of weight loss. It is a good idea to get enrolled in personalized programs or guided strength training. To achieve results, you should strive for an overall healthy lifestyle. Also Read: Detox For Free At Home By Following These Tips

Eat At A Fixed Time

One of the best tricks to shed pounds this summer is to fix meal times. This way you can keep track of the calories you consume and be more mindful of your diet. Apart from fixing meal times, plan your meals in advance to stay on track. If you want to shed pounds, a good daily routine is essential. Without a fixed schedule, it can be difficult to achieve your goals. Your eating window should be restricted to 8 to 9 hours. Try having fruits and eggs for breakfast. Have some carbs like sweet potatoes and rice, and seeds and nuts for lunch. Include protein and vegetables in your dinner. If you want to lose weight this summer, stop eating bread. You can also have green tea and lemon water to avoid the temptation to eat unhealthy snacks.

Track Macros

You also need to keep a track of your macros in order to shed pounds. This will make it easier for you to achieve your target. You should be mindful of the caloris you consume at each meal and the proportion of carbs, fats, and protein in it. One of the best tricks to shed pounds is to have a balanced diet of fats, carbs, and proteins. This will also keep your blood sugar stable and keep your appetite in check. It will also stabilize your hormones and enable your body to protect lean muscles and release stored fat. It will also keep your energy levels stable and keep you active.

Achieve A Calorie Deficit To Shed Pounds

Use acalorie calculator to find out your daily calorie maintenance requirements. Once you find that out, combine your diet and exercies to achieve a calorie deficit of 500 calories each day. This will help you replace fat with muslce and lose weight.

Don’t Lose Your Mind Before Special Occasions

If a special ocassion is coming up, do not lose your sanity to achieve a special look for it. For insatnce, do not go on a fad diet in the days leading up to a vacation or wedding. This flawed approach is adopted by many. SHort term approaches rarely work and can be potentially harmful. Instead of restricting yourdelf for a fixed period of time, make liefestyle changes to sustain weight loss. Weight that is lost in a short period of time often comes back with a vengeance.

Keep It Simple

One of the biggest tricks to shed pounds this summer is to keep things simple. Do not make your weight loss journey a complicated one. Simple things done daily can make a huge difference in your life. For example, you can add mint, lemon, and cucumber to your water to boost weight loss. You can also keep fruits and nuts in your bag to avoid snacking on unhealthy food on the go. Never eat out of boredom. Make sure you get an adequate amount of sleep every day.

Limit Grains

To reduce your calories intake, eat fewer grains and more vegetables.You can also be vreative. For example, make sweet potatoes, beet, or zucchini spaghetti instead of regular spaghetti. Switch rice with rice cauliflower. Cauliflower is a good source of fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin K. It also has the essential phytonutrient sulforaphane. Moreover, once cup of rice has 200 calories while one cup of cauliflower contains only 25 calories.

Try these tricks to shed pounds this summer. The season has just started and you still have plenty of days to make the most of it. As with other things, consistency is key. To lose weight this summer, you will need to be mindful of your target all the time.

Got any tricks to shed pounds this summer? Share your tips to lose weight this summer with us in the comments section below.

