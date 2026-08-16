1 9) Mango Lassi

Ingredients

• 1 cup mango puree

• 3 cups yogurt

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 tray ice cubes

Method

• Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until the ice gets crushed and liquid becomes frothy.

• Garnish as desired and serve this delicious drink, which is amongst the most famous summer drinks available in the sub-continent.

Try these time tested summer drinks recipes to cool off on a warm summer day, or to just serve at parties. There is nothing better than to sit back and relax on a lazy day and to just sip on these liquid delicacies.