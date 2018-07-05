If you are unable to lose weight even though you follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly, you might be deficient in some key nutrients and vitamins. If you have tried everything under the sun, including the baby food diet, the cabbage soup diet, cleanses, and detoxes, and you still can’t seem to lose weight, you might be deficient in vitamins for weight loss. Another thing is that most people do not lose weight on fad diets and even if they do, the weight comes back. Vitamins and supplements for weight loss can really help you as essential minerals and vitamins are a part of the healthy living plans that comprises of clean eating, stress management, and exercise. A lot of us are deficient in key vitamins and nutrients. It is essential that we take care of these deficiencies with the right minerals and vitamins in right doses to satisfy the nutrient cravings of our body and cut down on unhealthy eating. Many people have reported that once they identify their deficiencies and take the vitamins they need, they are able to make the right food choices and eat less. It also gives them more energy to plan meals and exercise. Moreover, they are able to sleep better and this also helps with weight loss. If you have tried every trick in the book and still can’t seem to lose weight, try these weight loss vitamins and supplements.

Match tea is a kind of green tea but instead of using a tea bag you put a powder made from ground leaves into a cup of hot water. Daily consumption of matcha tea can help prevent obesity and other diseases related to lifestyle. Green tea promotes weight loss because it contains the antioxidant epigallocatechin (EGCG) that improves metabolism during exercise. Matcha tea has more EGCG than green tea so it is even better than green tea for promoting weight loss. Matcha tea can be bought from grocery stores and coffee shops. You can also add matcha powder to your smoothies.

Weight Loss Vitamins: Vitamin D

If you are deficient in vitamin D, instead of covering sugar to energy, your body will convert it to fat. Vitamin D levels are usually lower in overweight and physically inactive people. Vitamin deficiency is a common cause of metabolic syndrome and obesity. Studies have found that obese individuals who take vitamin D and calcium supplements lost more stomach fat than people who dod not take any supplement. Even though you may think that the sun is providing you your daily dose of sun, it might not be true. The best way to find this out is to get blood works done. If you are deficient in vitamin D, your doctor will either give you a vitamin D2 or D3 supplement. Some doctors believe that D3 is more effective at improving vitamin D blood levels than D2. Vitamin D is one of the most effective weight loss vitamins.

Iron Supplements For Weight Loss



The world is facing two major health threats right now: obesity and iron deficiency. Researchers think that this is not a coincidence. A study found out that patients who were treated or their iron deficiency noticed a reduction in their body weight, waist circumference, and BMI. Women are more at risk because they lose iron every month because of their cycle. People who are low on iron may find it hard to lose weight and therefore iron is one of the best vitamins and supplements for weight loss. It is a good idea to take a vitamin C supplement with an iron supplement to increase the absorption rate. Moreover, iron can also increase your energy levels. This will make you feel less lazy when going to the gym and you will be more inclined to exercise. This, in turn, will help you lose weight. Red meat is particularly high in iron. If you a vegetarian, you can look for supplements. Women need 18 mg per day, while men require 8 mg every day.

Iodine



It can be difficult for people with an underactive thyroid gland to lose weight. Iodine is sometimes overlooked as a mineral that supports thyroid, a gland in the neck which controls many crucial body processes including your metabolism. Even though table salt contains iodine, many people have switched to sea salt and other options that do not contain iodine. Even the Himalayan sea salt doesn’t contain iodine. While some multivitamins have the recommended daily amount of iodine, which is 150 mcg, a lot of them do not. However, make sure you do not overdo it and steer clear of high-dose iodine supplements as they can end up inflaming your thyroid and result in anxiety and palpitations.

Beta-alanine Weight Loss Supplements



Some people aren’t able to work out for a long period of time because of their low energy levels. Beta-alanine can boost carnosine levels, which a molecule concentrated in the brain and muscles that buffers the accumulation of acid in muscle cells. This is the reason why you feel exhausted after exertion. Studies have shown that around 4 to 6 grams of beta-alanine can improve carnosine levels in the skeletal muscle, which can improve your exercise performance, especially during high-intensity interval training. This can be good for you if you are trying to lose weight as you burn more calories during high-intensity interval training than cardio. Beta-alanine helps you put in more effort while delaying fatigue. Even though beta-alanine is one of the best weight loss supplements, it has some side effects such as the tingling of the face, neck, and hands. Although there is no evidence of this being harmful, there is a lack of long-term studies that have observed the effects of beta-alanine supplementation.

Magnesium

When talking about the best vitamins and supplements for weight loss, magnesium must also be mentioned. It is an essential mineral and studies have shown that it can help you feel calm, improve your sleep, and these things can help you lose weight. A lack of sleep can make you gain a lot of weight. Sleep deprivation has been mentioned by some researchers a major cause of obesity. Poor sleep can increase your blood sugar levels and slow down metabolism. If you find it difficult to fall asleep at night, you might be deficient in magnesium. Individuals with low magnesium often suffer from insomnia and report waking up in the middle of the night. Restoring magnesium levels can help you sleep soundly as it mains healthy levels of the neurotransmitter GABA. Since magnesium raises GABA, it can help improve the quality of sleep. Men are recommended to consume 400 to 420 mg of magnesium every day, while the recommended dietary allowance for women is 310 to 320 mg.

Carnitine Weight Loss Supplements

It is an amino acid which transfers fatty acids via the cells of the body and metabolizes them. This ensures that fat is burned, not stored. Some studies have discovered that overweight individuals are often deficient in carnitine. A 2013 study found out that motivational therapy and the intake of 500 mg L-carnitine every day can help obese people lose weight. On average, the participants were able to shed a pound of body fat in a period of four weeks, without changing their level of exercise or diets. You can ask your doctor about carnitine supplements and they may recommend L-carnitine supplement at 500 to 1,000 mg every day.

L-citrulline For Weight Loss

L-citrulline will give you the energy to work out for longer. Even though the effects of l-citrulline are still being studied, l-citrulline supplementation has been shown to give a performance boost during interval training and other high-intensity exercises. After consulting your doctor, you can take 5 to 7 grams of L-citrulline every day long before your workout. L-citrulline basically dilates and relaxes your blood vessels, so it may cause your blood pressure to drop. Individuals with blood pressure or heart problems must consult their doctor before taking this supplement.

Gymnema sylvestre

Gymnema sylvestre is a herbal product that is known as a “sugar destroyer”, It has anti-diabetic properties. It suppresses appetite which keeps cravings in check, decreases sugar absorption, and maintains normal blood sugar levels. The leaf of Gymnema contain acids that inhibit sweetness. This means they will decrease the taste of sugar in your mouth. Studies have shown that if Gymnema is taken one hour before a meal it helps to suppress appetite, causing you to eat less than you would have otherwise. Gymnema is usually found in capsule form, but you can also get powders and teas. Look for the one that doesn’t have binders and fillers. Since Gymnema affects blood sugar levels, it is recommended you talk to your doctor before taking it.

Glucomannan For Weight Loss

It is a fiber present in the roots of the elephant yam, which is also known as konjac. Glucomannan absorbs water and makes you feel fuller and keeps your appetite in check. A combination of glucomannan supplementation and a healthy diet can help some people lose weight in a month. It also keeps you feeling fuller for longer by the delaying the emptying of the stomach. Glucomannan is basically a fiber which feeds the friendly gut bacteria and relieves constipation. Friendly bacteria in the intestine can help your body maintain a normal weight. You can take glucomannan with a glass of water 30 minutes before your meals. If you want to lose weight, you should strive to take 1 gram of glucomannan, thrice a day. Start with a low dosage first as you may experience flatulence, bloating, and soft stools. If you take oral medications, consult your doctor before taking glucomannan as it may interfere with them.

Theobromine

If you think that weight loss vitamins and supplements are boring think again. Theobromine is an organic alkaloid naturally present in chocolate. It suppresses your appetite. Cocoa beans have nearly 1,200 mg of theobromine. Theobromine also makes the hormone insulin more sensitive. So, cocoa can also help regulate glucose in diabetes. Theobromine’s effect on weight loss has also been studied. Even a small amount of cocoa in the diet of rats resulted in significant and rapid weight loss. If this sounds like a good excuse to eat more chocolate, there is a caveat. You need to eat dark chocolate which has at least 85% cacao. So, milk and white chocolates are not recommended. If you do not like dark chocolate, you can buy 400 mg theobromine cocoa extract capsules and consume two a day.

Caffeine For Weight Loss



Now you can get your daily caffeine fix without feeling guilty. Caffeine increases the release of epinephrine/adrenaline that encourages your body to break down fat. Research has also indicated that consumption of 100 mg of caffeine or a cup of coffee can make your body burn fat. Caffeine improves thermogenesis, a few hours after the intake. This means it increases calorie burn. Caffeine is not a dehydrating agent, contrary to popular belief. However, it can increase your heart rate and blood pressure. That’s why it is recommended that kids, pregnant women, and heart patients avoid it.

Fiber



A lot of dieters end up overeating when they feel hungry or experience an increase in appetite. Fiber can help with this. A lot of people have fiber deficiency. The daily requirement for women is 25 grams while the RDA for men is 38 grams every day. However, an average person eats around 15 to 17 grams of fiber every day. Including more fibrous foods in your diet can curb your appetite, reduce hunger and help you lose weight. Fiber also boosts the gut-friendly bacteria. You can increase our fiber intake by incorporating more vegetables, fruits, and whole grains in your diet.

These weight loss vitamins and supplements can really help you lose weight because if you are deficient in these weight loss vitamins, you weight loss efforts might get hampered. You could either ask your doctor to prescribe you weight loss vitamins and supplements or you can try to fullfil these requirements by adopting a healthier diet.

Which weight loss vitamins are the most effective according to your experience? Share with us in the comments below.

