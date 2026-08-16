Makeup is going trending all over the internet from the perfect BB cream to the perfectly winged eyeliner and no doubt every teenager girl loves makeup but some are just not pro!

Why not try some tips and tricks of makeup that will not give a look less than any professional makeup artist. Yeah I know that’s too much but let’s just check them out.

Get a foundation or base that blends perfectly with your skin tone.

What I have noticed is that the people with a slight darker skin tone thinks of a makeup base as some kind of skin whitening (temporary) base or any other to make their skin brighter but ladies stop! a makeup base is what helps you get a perfect skin look on your own skin tone! it’s a ‘base’ of makeup, understand the difference.

Also Read: Hot read lipstick for girls in love with red shape

You should understand which eyeliner style looks best on you, don’t go for a style that got your attention when a friend of you was wearing it, if it was looking good on her doesn’t mean it will look good on you too. Do what suits you.

Matte lipstick.. Ahh my first love. This is the way I turn my Glossy lipsticks into Matte Lipsticks in no time. Go Pro.

Sometimes our face looks way more bigger than it is and we don’t understand how to make it look slimmer. Contouring can help with that, just know the pattern.

Also Read: Beauty Hacks To save time. Makeup Hacks

A lot of people struggles on how to apply perfect eyeliner but girls don’t worry put a stick tape in your makeup boxes for it. It works perfect for eyeliners and shadows as well.

Comment and let me know you daily makeup struggles for me to help you out. 🙂