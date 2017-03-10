The most sensational television series of our times, Game of thrones, finally released the season 7 premiere date. It was announced in the most unique way that has not been done by any series yet. Game of thrones once again set a new trend by releasing the season premiere date in a live event on Facebook that was witnessed by millions of live audience. Not everyone was happy by the process though, because people had been waiting for game of thrones season 7 very anxiously.

Firstly people had to sit through an hour long live feed and look at a tremendously huge block of ice melt away slowly, very slowly. The ice block was melted by jets of fire, being fired on it every now and then. Fire and ice forms the integral part of series. Firstly the series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Books titled as Songs of ice and fire. Where the ice is the symbol for the terrifyingly cold white riders and fire signifies the three fiery dragons and the fierceness of their mother, the Khaleesi. However if in the series, the force of the dragons matches that of the fire jets shown in the live feed then the whole Westeros is doomed and the white walkers would be roaming all over it, very soon.

However it is the immense influence of the series that people sat through the whole hour and stared at an extremely dull spectacle. Although there were surprises in the middle as the cast of Game of thrones season 7 popped up suddenly between the video, asking the fans to keep on waiting and that the date will be revealed soon. The appearance of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey, really cheered up the fans but it was Liam Cunningham who truly won the hearts, although he has already won it as sir Davos but he won them all over again today too.

read more on entertainment Blockbuster movies releasing in summer 2017

So anyway, after the wait of one hour the date was finally revealed and Game of thrones season 7 is coming on Sunday July 16, 2017. The date itself is disappointing and the fans who were expecting an April release as usual were horrified and devastated that they have to wait two and a half months more than they expected and every game of thrones fan know how totally awful that wait is going to be.





On a positive note it is not as bad as waiting for the next book in the series. GRR Martin’s Dance of the Dragons that was the last book in the series was published in 2011. The book ended in many cliffhangers and readers have been craving for more. The sixth book is the Winds of Winters and no one is sure when it will be released. Martin has been frequently harassed by the fans into writing faster and publish the next book soon. The series started in April 2011 and now has surpassed many of the storylines in the book. Out of a lot of mysteries that were left unanswered in the fifth book, some were answered in season 6. However there is a lot that fans do not know yet and that is why the wait for the game of thrones season 7 has been so much hyped.

Game of thrones season 7: What we already know

The series that was started seven years ago, made history and won a lot of awards. It made actors like Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright household names. Last year at the Emmys, Game of thrones took 12 awards but this year it premieres after mid-July so it will miss out on the next year’s Emmys. Another disappointment for the fans is that this season there are going to be fewer episodes in season 7 than in the earlier seasons. In every season there are 10 episodes but in this season we know there will be less than 10. How many exactly that has not been revealed yet but we really hope that if not 9 then at max we can bear with 8. Anything less than 8 episodes would be cheating out on the fans. Although There’s a silver lining: fewer episodes means increased budget per episode, suggesting a seriously action-packed season.

Like in every new season some new cast members will be added to the regular cast. This season the main addition is of Jim Broadbent. He will play the maseter of the citadel at the Old Town, the same place where Samwell Tarly is studying, inundated in a deluge of books.

Season seven will feature four different directors: series veterans Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa and Mark Mylod, along with Thrones newcomer Matt Shankman, best known for directing 39 episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Many of the cast members have teased the fans that they are going to get the grandest season of the series so far. There is going to be an epic battle that we know. But how many battles there will be that is not certain.

Fan favorite Liam Cunningham, recently in an interview with IGN said a few words on season 7

“So when we’ve had all these, for all these seasons, disparate stories come from disparate ends of Westeros, it has been — and it’s been signaled from the end of last season — that there’s a lot of people and situations going to be coming together,” Cunningham said. “For a couple of years I’ve been hearing a theory that I think may be right, but I don’t want to go into it because it might be a spoiler, but I think they’ve worked it out. It’ll become pretty obvious soon-ish,” he said.

Kit Harrington also said that season 7 will be having ‘so much more ambition’. The filming on season 7 has been wrapped up in February. Unlike last year there has been no major leaked photos of the filming as yet as were in the last season.

How are you going to wait for game of thrones season 7? Let us know in the comments section below. Until season 7, here is a synopsis of season 6.