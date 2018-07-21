No one likes greasy hair as it gives you an unkempt look. Fortunately, you can easily control greasy hair. Even though some people are more prone to greasy hair than others, it doesn’t mean your fresh wash can’t last long. You do not always have to use a dry shampoo to keep your hair looking fresh in between washes. There are a lot of things that you probably do unconsciously that make your hair greasier. Here is how to avoid greasy hair:

How To Avoid Greasy Hair

How To Avoid Greasy Hair: Don’t Brush It Too Much

Even though it is very satisfying to brush your hair and may even seem like a good thing to do, it actually stimulates oil production in the scalp. When you brush your hair too much, you transfer oil from your scalp to the roots. It is recommended that you brush your hair a maximum of three times daily to avoid greasy hair.

Also Read: Best Vitamins For Your Hair That Will Transform Your Mane

How To Avoid Greasy Hair: Do Not Shampoo It Every Day

When you wash your hair every day, you run the risk of drying out the scalp. When this happens, your scalp compensates by producing extra oil. However, you need to wash it just enough to not hamper hair growth. When you do not wash your hair, oil and dirt accumulate on your scalp. This may lead to unhealthy scalp conditions and may inhibit hair growth. It is recommended that you wash your hair every third day or every other day at the most. If you go to the gym and your head sweats, it is recommended that you wash your hair the same day as sweat means more oil accumulation and congested hair follicles.

Also Read: Revive Your Hair By Following These Simple Tips

How To Avoid Greasy Hair: Use Dry Shampoo Or Talcum Powder In Between Washes

If your hair feels greasy and you don’t want to shampoo it, use a baby powder or dry shampoo. All you need to do is sprinkle it on your roots and rub it in. If you have dark hair, you can mix cocoa powder with the talcum poweder to avoid a white cast.

Also Read: Things That Your Hair Say About Your Health

How To Avoid Greasy Hair: Don’t Touch It

It can be hard but you need to avoid the temptation to touch your hair. Sometimes it can be a nervous habit and sometimes we touch our hair when we can’t decide which way we want to wear it. Whenever you touch your hair, oil from your fingertips gets transferred to your hair. Most of us touch our hair more than 20 times a day so you only imagine how greasy you are making your hair because of this seemingly harmless habit.To avoid touching your hair, wear it in ponytails or braids.

Also Read: 10 miraculous oils for dry damaged hair

How To Avoid Greasy Hair: Choose The Right Products

Just shampooing and conditioning your hair isn’t enough, you need to do it the right way. Shampoo should be concentrated on your scalp and when you rinse it off, it will also cleanse the end of your hair. If your scalp is oily and ends are dry, you don’t need a moisturizing shampoo. You need a volumizing, balancing, or detoxing shampoo instead. Or, you can look for products that have specifically been made for greasy hair. Your dry end can be taken care of by a conditioner, so it should only be applied to the end and the mid-lengths of your hair.

Also Read: Camellia Oil Benefits For Your Skin, Hair And Overall Health

How To Prevent Greasy Hair: Don’t Straighten It Too Often

The closer your hair is to your head, the more grease it comes in contact with. Curled hair will give you more volume at the root, preventing it from becoming greasy too quickly.

Also Read: Prevent Grey Hair With These Tips

How To Avoid Greasy Hair: Cleaning Your Hairbrush Regularly

It is imperative that you clean your hairbrush as overtime dirt, grease, and product builds up on your hairbrush. Moreover, the greasy hair that is stuck in your brush ends up transferring grease onto your hair. Try washing your hair once every month. Just take out all the hairs and soak your brush in soapy water for half an hour and then rinse it off with warm water.

Also Read: These Are The Reasons Why You Are Experiencing Hair Loss

How To Prevent Greasy Hair: Do A Detox

If your hair tends to get greasy easily, you can try doing a detox every month or twice a month. Also, if you use dry shampoo then you really need a monthly detox. You can buy scalp scrubs with ingredients such as walnut oil to nourish your hair, apple cider vinegar to cleanse the scalp, peppermint oil to rebalance the scalp pH, and silica to promote nutrient absorption. You can also use scalp clay masks that cleanse with igredients such as lemongrass, peppermint essential oil, and clay. Some also contain nourishing and hydrating ingredients such as argan oil, bergamot, and jojoba oil. Doing this will not only make your shiny and soft, but also detox your scalp. Another tip is to add a drop of tea tree oil to a dollop of shampoo when washing your hair. Tea tree oil has healing properties which can also assist with over-productive sebaceous glands.

Also Read: Easy Hair Rescue Masks For Super Gorgeous Hair

If you were wondering how to prevent greasy hair, we have given plenty of tips above. If none of rhese work, it is recommended that you visit your dermatologist.

Also Read: Get Sleek Hair This Winter By Following These Easy Tricksv

Got any tips for avoiding greasy hair? Suare with us in the comments below!