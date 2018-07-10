Papaya and pumpkin contain enzymes that help break down the top layer of dead cells on the skin. You do not necessarily need to massage this mask into the skin, but for a deeper exfoliating effect, you can massage it into your skin for around 30 sets before letting it set. You need half a cup of fresh, diced papaya, around two tablespoons of pumpkin puree, 2 teaspoons of ground coffee, and 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil.

Rice gently exfoliates your skin, making it smoother and refining the appearance of pores. It also gives your skin a healthy glow. Here is how to get rid of clogged pores with rice flour. To make this mask, you need a tablespoon of aloe juice, 3 of tablespoons rice flour, a tablespoon of honey, a teaspoon of chlorella, a teaspoon of spirulina, and a teaspoon of lemon juice. To prepare this mask, just mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Apply to your face and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

The size of your pores is usually determined by your genetics. Apart from that, people with oily skin often have large pores as excess oil seeps into the pores, making them look larger. Unclean and oily skin causes oil to sit around the pores, which makes them look larger as the skin around them thickens. Un rays and other environmental factors cause our skin to lose its elasticity as we age and pores clogged with dirt, sebum, and dead skin cells look even larger. That’s because the skin loses its firmness as age. If you have enlarged pores and they get clogged, then here is how to get rid of clogged pores with homemade remedies:

Put pumpkin and papaya into your food processor and blend until combined evenly. Add coffee grounds and facial oil and mix with a spoon until the mixture is smooth and ingredients are evenly distributed. Apply to clean face and neck and let it sit for 15 minutes, Rinse off with warm water.

How To Get Rid Of Clogged Pores: Try Green Tea Mask

When your skin produces excess sebum, it results in pore enlargement and leads to acne. Green tea contains EGCG, which decreases sebum secretion and inhibits an enzyme in sebaceous glands. Both of these things lead to enlarged pores. If you are wondering how to get rid of clogged pores with green tea, here is what you need to do. Just take a tablespoon of tea powder, a tablespoon of honey, a teaspoon of lemon juice, and a teaspoon of sugar. Combine all the ingredients and apply the paste on your skin, avoiding your eyes, eyebrows, and mouth. Massage the paste slowly and gently for 1 to 2 minutes in circular motions. Let the mask stay for 15 minutes before washing off.

Cinnamon And Aloe Vera Mask For Cleaner Pores

If you want to know how to get rid of clogged pores, here is another way. Aloe vera and cinnamon mask is great for unclogging pores and removing blackheads. You might want to give this mask a miss if you have sensitive skin as it can be irritating for you. For this mask, you need a tablespoon of cinnamon, a tablespoon of honey, and a quarter cup of aloe vera gel. If you need to know how to get rid of clogged pores, try this mask. Just combine all the ingredients and apply in on your face. Rub it gently over your face a for a minute in circular motions. Let it stay for 10 minutes before rinsing off.

Charcoal Powder Mask For Pore Tightening

This mask is great for getting rid of toxins, buildup, dirt, grime, and irritants. You can use it at night. For this mask that helps unclog pores, you need a quarter cup of baking soda, a tablespoon of activated charcoal powder, a quarter cup of aloe vera gel, and a tablespoon of lemon juice. To make this mask all you have to do is add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix thoroughly. Make sure your skin is clean before applying it. Use your fingers to apply this mask with gentle circular motions. Let it dry, which takes nearly 10 to 15 minutes, and then wash off with lukewarm water.

Get Rid Of Clogged Pores Orange Honey Mask

If you are wondering how to get rid of clogged pores, here is another way. Honey is naturally antibacterial. It is also choke-full of antioxidants which makes it great for tissue regeneration and acne prevention. Orange juice contains citric acid that helps with skin exfoliation. Sea salt acts as a preservative so you can store this mask for nearly a week. For this mask, you need half a cup of honey, 3 tablespoons of fresh orange juice, and 1 tablespoon of sea salt. To make this mask, just mix orange juice and honey. You can add more honey to give the mixture a paste-like consistency. Apply it to clean skin and keep it on for around 15 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Unclog Pores With Apple Cider Vinegar Mask

The essential oils in this mask act as disinfectants. Apple cider vinegar has astringent properties that help with oily skin. Bentonite clay can be bought from any health food store. Do not use a metal spoon to prepare this mask as that will make it less effective. You need 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons bentonite clay, 1 drop lavender oil, 1 drop frankincense oil, and 1 drop melaleuca oil to make this mask. Here is how to get rid of clogged pores with this mask: just mix clay and vinegar first, and then add the essential oils. Apply this mask to clean skin. Let it dry, which takes around 10-15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water and apply a moisturizer afterward.

Coconut Peppermint Mask For Clogged Pores

If your coconut oil is solid, heat it up in the microwave or on the stovetop to liquify it. However, do not overheat it. 30 seconds in the microwave will be enough. This will make it easier for you to mix the ingredients. For this mask, you need a cup of brown sugar, a cup of granulated sugar, 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder, a quarter cup of almond oil, a quarter cup of coconut oil, and 4 drops of peppermint essential oil. Add the cocoa powder, granulated sugar, and brown sugar in a bowl. Add almond and coconut oil and stir to combine properly. Add the peppermint essential oil and mix everything to make sure all the ingredients are evenly distributed. You can store the mask in a jar for up to three months in the fridge.

Turmeric Mask For Clogged Pores

Turmeric has been known since ancient times for its beautifying properties. It is great for reducing inflammation, tightening pores, and brightening skin. If you need to know how to get rid of clogged pores with turmeric, try this mask. All you need is a teaspoon of turmeric, a teaspoon of honey, and a teaspoon of pure coconut oil. Combine all the ingredients together to form a paste. Apply it to clean skin and let it stay for 30 minutes. Wash off with warm water and follow with a gentle cleanser.

There are some great masks to get rid of clogged pores. It is very important to keep your pores clean, as clogged pores often lead to breakouts. The masks mentioned above do not just clean your pores, it also refines them and makes your skin look smoother.

Got any remedies to get rid of clogged pores? Share with us in the comments below!

