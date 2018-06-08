Who said that you have to break the bank to get a nice skin? Some drugstore products work just as well. In fact, some drugstore products even have the seal of approval from dermatologists. The key is to find out which products work best for you and incorporate them into your skincare regimen. It is often a process of trial and error and it may take a while before you find out which products work best for you. That being said, here is the best drugstore skincare routine. Even though we trust this routine to work well for you, remember best is a subjective word and there no one size fits all approach when it comes to skincare. However, we think you should give it a go. Here is our best drugstore skincare routine.

Best Drugstore Skincare Routine

Drugstore products do not require a prescription from the doctor so they are easily available. You can easily find them in convenience stores and supermarkets. OTC drugs are often selected by regulatory agencies to check that the ingredients are safe enough to be used without a prescription. Most drugstore products are safe and tolerated easily by most people. Following are the products that are a part of our best drugstore skincare routine:

Best Drugstore Brand Facewash

An indispensable part of any skincare routine is a good cleanser. We have included the Amarte Daily ExfoliPowder foaming cleanser in our best drugstore skincare routine as it is a really good physical exfoliant. It is a foaming cleanser that effectively removes oil and impurities. It has grain powder that exfoliates the skin. It cleanses really thoroughly and exfoliates well, making your skin look polished. It doesn’t cause irritation. Another option is the Biore Warming Anti-Blackhead Cleanser. It detoxes your pores and can help you keep your skin clear. It is kind of warm and opens pores. It has a clay-based formula that really deep cleanses skin. Biore Warming Anti-Blackhead Cleanser would be suitable for you if you have acne-prone skin.

Best Drugstore Deep Pore Cleanser

Apart from washing your face with a gentle cleanser twice a day, you must also exfoliate your face twice or thrice a day. Scrubbing sloughs away dead skin cells and polishes imperfection. It reveals helps old skin cells to shed. Exfoliation is especially important if you have an oily, acne-prone skin. Tha’s because dead skin cells can clog pores and you don’t want that. A good gentle exfoliator that you can use if the Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub. It will make your skin tone more even, improve its texture, and make your skin clearer. Another option is the St. Ives Even And Bright Pink Lemon And Mandarin Orange Scrub. St. Ives exfoliators are usually great and this one is no exception. It has small exfoliating particles that exfoliate gently but effectively. It can really make a visible difference in your skin. It also has a very refreshing scent that is very calming. Best of all, it has been made with 100 percent natural exfoliants. It is paraben free, oil free, and non-comedogenic. It is also dermatologist tested. The gentle scrub can also lighten the appearance of dark spots and even reduces hyperpigmentation.

Best Drugstore Skin Concentrate

A really good skin calmer that could be added to your routine is the YourGoodSkin Balancing Skin Concentrate. It is full of antioxidants that fight free radicals and that’s why it is a part of our best drugstore skincare routine. Antioxidants are really calming for the skin. The prevent oxidative damage at a cellular level, thereby protecting skin. Oxidative cellular damage is caused by sunlight, environmental stressors, and internal stress. Your Good Skin is a very affordable product line. It is a good combination of antioxidants such as vitamin C, E and green tea extract. It will calm down your skin. It is basically a very lightweight lotion that makes your skin supple. It improves moisture level and makes your skin more even toned. Another option is the Olay Luminous Miracle Boost Concentrate. It has an ultra-lightweight formula and it also tones the skin. It has 50% more tone active ingredients compared to the Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream. It has a lot of tone-perfecting ingredients. It can help fade dark spots too and lighten hyperpigmentation. The consistency of the concentrate is similar to that of the serum and it is lightly scented.

Best Drugstore Antioxidant Serum

Serums are great for your skin as they contain active ingredients that are more effective at fighting different skin problems. Serums are also lightweight so they penetrate deeper into the skin. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum greatly reduces hyperpigmentation and makes your skin radiant. It contains vitamin C that boosts collagen production. Collagen is the building block of our skin, and as we age, our body’s natural production of collagen decreases. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic has a synergistic antioxidant combination of vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid that enhances the skin’s protective barrier. The serum also helps to neutralize free radicals that are induced by ozone pollution and UVA. Apart from that, this serum also improves sign of photodamage. It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brightens the complexion. It also makes the skin firmer. The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum contains 5% pure vitamin C that brightens the skin and protects it from oxidative stress. It also contains 1% vitamin E that replenishes lipids. The serum also contains 0.5% ferulic acid which enhances the benefits of vitamin C and E. You can also go for the Truskin Naturls Vitamin C. It is suitable for most skin types. Its main ingredients are vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid. It can help diminish dark spots and lighten the dark undereye area. It also reduces redness. Regular use of this serum will give you a smoother and glowing skin. It also helps reduce the appearance of acne scars and fine lines.

Best Drugstore Cream

No matter what your skin type is, you need to keep your skin hydrated. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a part of our best drugstore skincare routine as it is very moisturizing. It contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin which are all very hydrating ingredients. It is best to apply moisturizer on a damp skin to bind water to the face. This moisturizer is great for people with dry skin as it has ceramides and hyaluronic acid. However, you might want to give it a miss if you have an oily skin as it has glycerine too, which makes some people break out. There is another option too. NEOCUTIS BioCream is included in our best drugstore skincare routine because it moisturizes very well. It can also be safely used on sensitive skin and also provides anti-aging benefits. It contains PSP, which blend of human growth factors that are great for the skin. The protein blend reduces the appearance of wrinkles and lines. It is non-comedogenic, which means it doesn’t clog pores. It is really nourishing and can be applied at night before going to sleep.

Best Drugstore Retinol Cream

Topical retinoids are an integral part of an anti-aging routine. Retinoids have great anti-aging benefits. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Retinoids are also great for acne. The great thing is that a lot of OTC retinoids are now available and you don’t need a doctor’s prescription to buy them. One of the product to add in the best drugstore skincare routine is Differin Gel 0.1%. It is a very effective, general retinoid which slowdowns aging and also fights acne. Just apply a little amount of the gel every night before going to sleep. Retinoid unclogs pore, making it easier for other products to penetrate deeply and work more effectively. Retinoids can also prevent acne outbreaks as the prevent dead skin cells from clogging pores. Retinoids are also anti-inflammatory so they help with redness as well. You can also go for the Neocutis Nouvelle Plus Retinol Correction Intensive Anti-Aging Cream. It contains 0.6% retinol and features a microbead formulation that goes deeper into the skin without irritating it or causing it to flake. It also has melaplex, which is a hydroquinone-free skin-brightening agent which fades dark spots and makes skin tone evener. You can apply it twice or thrice a week.

Best Drugstore Lip Products

You just use a good lip balm or lip butter even when the weather isn’t dry. That’s because just like our skin, our lips need hydration too. The reason why our lips get scaly and dark over time is that we don’t take proper care of them. Aquaphor Lip Repair is a part of our best drugstore skincare routine because it provides instant relief when your lips are dry. It doesn’t have any fragrance and it is great for moisturizing the lips. If your lips get really dry, then this is the lip balm for you. You can also use the Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm. Burt’s Bees lip balms are really moisturizing. Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm contains beeswax that hydrates and nourishes skin. It also contains vitamin E which heals, repairs and lighten lips. It also contains peppermint oil, which improves blood flow to your lips.

Best Drugstore Face Mask

Just like exfoliators, you also need to use a mask every week to rejuvenate your skin. Different masks serve different purposes. For instance, some masks are great for calming the skin. Some, like clay masks, draw out impurities and help fight acne. Acure Brilliantly Brightening Mask has made it to our best drugstore skincare routine as it is really refreshing and brightens the skin. It is also very hydrating for a dull and dry skin. It also contains green clay that draws out dirt and other impurities from pores. The mask also utilizes CoQ₁₀ and Moroccan argan oil to provide hydration. It also contains chlorella, which rejuvenates and brighten skins. You can also try the Yes To Grapefruit 2-Step Single Use Face Kit All About Face. It is a two-step mask and it is great for you if you have a dull complexion and you want to brighten it up. It can also help with acne marks. The first step is to scrub the skin and it will prepare the skin for the next step. The next step is a peel. The mask contains grapefruit, which is full of vitamin C and brightens skin.

Anti-itch Lotion

For itches and bites, you can use the Sarna Original Anti-Itch Lotion. It can help with itchy rashes like insect bites, poison ivy, and eczema. It contains phenol and menthol that are really calming and also stop itching. It provides quick relief as it starts working in about 20 seconds. You can also use the Cortizone-10 Max Strength Cortizone-10 Crème. It absorbs into the skin quickly and provides relief instantly. It contains vitamin A, E and aloe vera to relieve inflammation, redness, burning, and itching. It is great for itchy skin, eczema, dry skin, rashes, poison ivy, psoriasis and insect bites. It is the strongest anti-itch lotion that is available without a prescription.

Best Drugstore Body Lotion With SPF

Just like your face needs moisturization, your face does too. We have made Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion a part of our best drugstore skincare routine as it is great for moisturizing dry skin. It contains alpha-hydroxy acids which exfoliate skin and nourish it too. If your skin is really dry and rough, this product can really help you. You can also go for the St. Ives Nourish & Soothe Oatmeal & Shea Butter Body Lotion. It is non-greasy and very soothing. It has an uplifting, subtle scent and it absorbs into the skin really quickly. It not only makes the skin smoother but also heals it. It is great for people who have sensitive skin and want a product that won’t irritate their skin.

