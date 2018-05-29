Detox is a buzzword right now and for all the right season! It helps to rid your body of toxins and makes you feel healthier. A word that is often closely associated with detox is juicing. Most people think about juicing when they plan to detox their body. Although juicing has numerous benefits and is one of the best ways to detox, it is by no means the only way to detox. Moreover, sometimes juicing isn’t an option. For instance, when you are travelling or when you are in a rush. We have some tips to detox without juicing for you.
Healthy Ways To Detox Without Juicing
Yoga – Detox your Body with some Physical Movement
Another fantastic way to detox without juicing is yoga. Yoga not only relaxes your mind but also detoxes your body. The yoga moves that need twists stimulate your digestive tracts and thyroid gland. The process of long and deep breaths help your body get rid of toxins. Another amazing benefit of yoga is that it helps you become a mindful eater. According to a research, people who did yoga for at least half an hour for at least 4 years didn’t gain a lot of weight during middle age. This has been correlated with mindful eating and building a healthier relationship with food. Yoga makes you feel cleaner on the inside.
Detox Without Juicing By Eating Healthy Snacking Habits
When it comes to snacking, most of us lose our mind. We take many small bites throughout the day without remembering that all these little bites add up. Moreover, most of us snack on junk anyway. So, mindless snacking will not just lead to weight gain, but may also lead to other health problems. So, opt for healthier snacks instead, For instance, you can have popcorns, pumpkin seeds, or unsalted macadamia nuts. If you want something tastier and spicier, just coat them in olive oil or sprinkle cinnamon or cayenne pepper on them to reap their anti-inflammatory. Nuts have a lot of nutritional benefits.
Positive Thinking – Another Healthy Way To Detox your body Without Juicing
Detoxing is not just about what you eat or drink. What you think is equally important. Cleansing your body isn’t enough, you need to cleanse your mind as well. Try to get rid of negative thoughts and replace them with more positive ones. This will enhance the detoxification process. Positive thinking can take you a long way. It can change your perception about a lot of things and open many new opportunities. You can try relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing. Daily meditation can improve your focus, help you think with more clarity, and boost your energy levels. You can try different types of meditation techniques before you know what works for you. You can try meditating for five minutes every day.
Easy Way To Detox: Sleep Adequately
You need to get 6 to 8 hours of sleep every night. However, due to busy schedules, a lot of people don’t sleep on time. If you want to stay healthy, you must pay attention to your sleeping routine. According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need nearly 7 to 9 hours of sleep every day. Sleeping is a great way to detox without juicing because plentiful rest can help fight stress and inflammation and help your body stay healthy. So, the next time you are tempted to stay awake to binge watch a show, remind yourself about the importance of sleep!
Make Exercise A Part Of Your Detox Regimen
Your lung expells toxins when you exercise through your skin when you sweat and when you breathe. Moreover, physical activity will help you bring your stress levels down. In addition to keeping you happier, regular exercise will also keep you energized. Exercise also helps your kidneys get rid of things that can cause diseases. When you exercise, your body is able to detoxify itself and become more capable of performing its functions optimally. Exercise also purges your body of chemicals that make you depressed.
Make Healthy Drinks A Part Of Your Detox Diet
Juices aren’t the only healthy drinks in the world. You can try other drinks too that can help you detox without juicing. The natural detox process of your body happens in the liver. To help it to work correctly, try to abandon soda and alcohol. Stick to plain water or make detox water by adding cucumber, mint leaves, lemon, and a little ginger to your water. Leave it to infuse overnight in a jug. This will not only enhance the taste of water but also make it healthier.
Detox Without Juicing By Drinking Green Tea
Another great way to detoxify is trade-in your black tea for green tea. It is full of antioxidants that fight free radicals. Green tea has also been shown to fight various diseases. Just drinking two and a half cups of green tea a day is very beneficial. Green tea is also incredible for heart health. Apart from that, green tea may also prevent memory loss. Green tea may also help prevent diabetes and insulin resistance.
Foods That Detox Your Body: Fibrous Foods
Another great way to detox without juicing is incorporating whole foods into your diet. It can help keep your body clean. Fiber binds with cholesterol and toxins and helps to eliminate them from your body. Cut out foods that are fried, processed, or sugary. Opt for fibrous foods instead such as whole grains, beans, lean protein, veggies, and fruits. Eating fiber-rich foods will help your body get rid of toxins easily. Moreover, fiber also boosts the digestion process and improves your appetite.
Having Smaller Portions is another healthy way to Detox your body without Juicing
Bigger meals usually leave you bloated, so opt for smaller. more frequent meals instead. It is also recommended to eat slowly as it will help your brain know when your stomach is full. Similarly, try to chew your food properly, don’t just gulp it down. Do not drink water immediately after finishing your meal. However, do not skip meals as this will slow down your metabolism and make you eat more then you need.
Detox your body Without Juicing By Quitting Sugar
When you eat a lot of sugar, you are asking your body for a lot of insulin. This puts pressure on your pancreas and makes you lethargic. Moreover, the consumption of sugar also makes you gain weight, increase your chances of developing diabetes later in your life, and destroys your teeth. Try to eliminate sugar completely and also limit the natural ones such as molasses.
Cut Down On Dairy to Detox your body without juicing
It is no secret that milk and cheese are one of the best and most abundant sources of calcium, protein, and other vital nutrients. However, the milk we get today is taken from cows that are given a lot of injections. This makes the milk a little unhealthy. Moreover, lactose, the sugar found in milk may lead to digestive problems if you are lactose intolerant. You can opt for lactose-free alternatives instead such as soy milk, coconut milk, and almond milk.
Detox Without Juicing By Eating More Vegetables
Another great way to detox without juicing to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. Try to have more plant-based meals. Incorporate more leafy greens if you are avoiding dairy as they are full of calcium. Bok choy, collard greens, kale, and broccoli are all rich in calcium. Some veggies that are great for detoxifying your body include beets, garlic, asparagus, artichokes, carrots, onions, cabbage, broccoli, lemons, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts. They will help your liver eliminate toxins from your body and work more efficiently.
Foods That Detox Your Body wthout Juicing: Organic Foods
Even though fruits and vegetables are healthy, they are full of pesticides, unfortunately. For instance, apples are great for detoxing as they are full of fiber, low in calories, and devoid of sodium and fat. However, if the apples aren’t organic, their skin can potentially be dangerous. If you eat inorganic apples, take off their skin before eating them. Also, make sure you wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them, whether they are organic or not. One thing that stops many people from buying organic fruits ir that organic produce is usually very expensive.
Make Seafood A Part Of Your Body Cleanse Diet
Small, fatty fishes are full of omega-3 fatty acids that are great for your immunity, brain health, and lipid profiles. Add mackerel, trout, mackerel, salmon, and cod to your diet. Skip high mercury fishes such as bluefin tuna, tilefish, and swordfish. Fish is also rich in phosphorus and calcium. It is also a good source of many vital minerals such as zinc, iron, magnesium, iodine, and potassium. Apart from that, fish is also a good source of protein and vitamin D.
Detox With Supplements By Taking Probiotics Supplements
Probiotics help to maintain a healthy colony of microorganisms in your gut and keep the bad bacteria out of the digestive tract. Probiotics are especially helpful in repopulating the gut with good bacteria after it gets disrupted because of a disease or antibiotic. When you repopulate your gut with good bacteria, you stop the bad bacteria from proliferating. You can either ask your doctor to prescribe a probiotics supplement or get it from fermented foods such as kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi. All of these are a good natural source of probiotics.
Eat More Beets To Detox Without Juicing
The process of detoxification starts in your liver. So, if you want to detox your body, eat more of the foods that detoxify the livers. That’s where raw beets come in. Consuming raw beets is one of the best ways to detox without juicing. They really help the liver to perform its function efficiently. Try to eat raw beets at least once every week. You can grate beets into a salad, or toss them into a blender with other ingredients such as apple and cucumbers to make a beet smoothie.
Antioxidants! Detox your Body without juicing with it
Another very effective way to detox is to get your dose of antioxidants. Antioxidants fight free radicals in your body and prevent oxidative stress. Foods that are high in lycopene, beta-carotene, and vitamin C are usually high in antioxidants. Antioxidants can also slow down the aging process. They can also give you a healthier, glowing skin. Antioxidants also reduce the risk of vision loss. Goji berries, blueberries, pecans, dark chocolate, blackberries, cilantro, cranberries, kidney beans, elderberries, and boiled artichokes are very high in antioxidants. Antioxidants also boost the liver detoxification process. So, if you are embarking on a detox program, try to incorporate more antioxidant-rich foods into your diet.
New Way Of Juicing to Detox your body
If you don’t have the time to take out your juicer, juice fruits, and vegetables, and then clean your machines, you can look for alternate ways of juicing. You can buy 100% juice from the market. Do not buy the artificial juices, that contain a lot of sugar. Try looking for places that sell fresh juices instead. A lot of places now sell and even deliver cold-pressed juices.
Follow A Routine! Another Best way to detox your body without juicing
The process of detox is not related to your diet and exercise alone. Some seemingly insignificant things like how you begin and end your day also matter. A good morning and night routine is a great way to help your body detox without juicing as it will give you a sense of calm. For instance, you can try drinking a cup of lukewarm honey lemon water to kickstart your day. This will not just help you feel relaxed, but it will also improve your digestions, boost your immune system, and balance your pH levels. This will give you a glowing skin. You can try writing in a journal at the end of your day. It will give you an outlet to channel your negative emotions and help reduce stress levels.
Try Body Detox Drinks Such As Wheatgrass Shots
Having wheatgrass shots is a great way to detox without juicing. Wheatgrass is a really powerful food and it is great for detoxification and building blood. It is very alkalizing. It is full of chlorophyll, which purges toxin from your body like a magnet. Chlorophyll is so incredible because its molecular shape is the same as human’s hemoglobin molecule, apart from the centre atom. The centre atom of blood is iron while that of chlorophyll is magnesium. Since a lot of people are deficient in iron and magnesium, wheatgrass shots are perfect for them. Wheatgrass also contains vitamins such as C, E, and K. It also has all the 102 minerals that soil has. It is recommended that you drink one 2-ounce shot every day.
Detox Bath – Nice way to detox your body without Juicing
Place one cup of baking soda and two cups of Epsom salts in the tub and then run hot water in it. Also, add 7-8 drops of eucalyptus or lavender oil in it. Soak in it for 15-20 minutes and let yourself sweat. Once done, drink a glass of Alkamind Daily Minerals to restore mineral reserves. This will help you relax and sleep peacefully at night.
Detox Cleanse Drink: Soup
If you are not into juicing, maybe you can try making a soup to detox without juicing. Soups have many health benefits. There is a reason why patients are often given soup to help them recover faster. make detox soups with potassium-rich ingredients to make them more alkalizing and to help your body flush out toxins. Also, add some soluble fiber to boost the bile secretion and insoluble fiber for promoting bowel movement and eliminating toxins. You can add ingredients such as broccoli, celery, onion, garlic, kale, parsnip, carrot, beet, sweet potato, parsley, and lentils in your soup. Soups are a great way to get a wide array of nutrients.
It’s a good idea to detox your body to purge all the toxins. However, instead of making detox a yearly ritual, try to adopt a lifestyle which will not require you to go to a special detox program. You can do this by basing your life choices on the idea of detox. For instance, eat healthier foods, avoid junk foods, manage stress levels, and exercise regularly.
Got any tips to detox without juicing that we missed? Share with us in the comments below!