If you have an oily or acne prone skin type, you must be well aware of the fact that pimples crop up at a time when you least expect it. Remember when you were told that you will grow out of it when you leave your teenage years behind? Well, turns out it’s a scam. A great many people have to battle acne all through their adult life too. However, it happens to the best of us! Even celebs and models who spend a fortune on skin care are not safe from the wrath of acne. However, you need not to dismay. We have some overnight remedies for pimples that will take care of those zits and enable you to put your best face forward the next day!

Overnight Remedies For Pimples

Indie Lee Clearing Mask

This $78 mask is very calming and soothing. It is also a potent combination of acne-blasting ingredients. It contains Bentonite Clay to take out the toxins, sulfur for drying out a pimple, glycolic and salicylic acid to clean inside of the pore walls, camphor and chamomile to soothe inflammation, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate. This is basically a mask, but a lot of people use it as an overnight pimple treatment.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a cult favorite! It’s all over Instagram and Pinterest with people swearing by it! The $17 miracle in a jar is one of the best overnight remedies for pimples. Just apply the pink solution before hitting the sack and prepared to be pleasantly surprised in the morning. The solution dries up about 90% of an active pimple overnight! It contains calamine lotion which reduces swelling, zinc oxide, and sulfur to draw out impurities, and salicylic acid to exfoliate dead skin cells. Basically, it is a powerful concoction of proven anti-acne ingredients.

Pimple Patches

K-beauty has revolutionized the beauty industry. One product from Korea that is making waves is COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch. It creates an airtight seal over acne to prevent bacteria from spreading any further. Meanwhile, the patch takes care of all the stuff causing acne. COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch are pretty affordable at $6.50. The product comes in different sizes and can be used to take down even the nastiest of the spots. If you want to make your own pimple patch, you can use hydrocolloid bandages, also known as blister plasters.

Skyn Iceland Blemish Dots with Salicylic Acid

At $28, this product is on the expensive side as you just get 50 patches. However, the patches contain really powerful anti-acne ingredients such as salicylic acid to clean the pore walls, tea tree to fight bacteria, and willow herb for a soothing effect. Skyn Iceland Blemish Dots are one of the best overnight pimple remedies. The dots will absorb all the bad stuff from the spots, tame it down overnight, and also speed up the healing process.

Rice Force Acpoless Acne Spots Clear

This product from Japan also works like a charm. It is available for $35. It is basically a spot clearing gel and is super light thanks to the extremely low molecular weight of rice extract. As a result, the product is able to penetrate deep into the pores and work its magic. It is also very hydrating. Apart from rice extract, Rice Force Acpoless Acne Spots Clear contains salicylic acid that exfoliates dead skin cells. The two products together work extremely well to bring down a pimple by morning. You can even use it under your makeup so that it fights acne while you are out socializing!

