We all desire bouncy and voluminous hair. However, in this day and age, maintaining hair health is an uphill task. As if seeing our dull and lifeless hair is not enough, a lot of also experience hair fall and hair loss. It is normal for some hair to fall, but if your hair is falling abnormally, then it can be a cause of worry. If you have started experiencing hair loss out of now where, and you are confused why this is happening, we have compiled a list of reasons for hair fall. A lot of things can trigger hair loss such as a poor diet, genetics, and stress.

Reasons For Hair Loss

Sickness

Flu can sometimes make your hair fall. This is usually temporary and stops after some months. After that period, hair resumed its normal growth rate. You can also take supplements to accelerate the process and to ensure that your hair will grow back healthy and strong.

Stress

Stress can make your hair fall down like crazy. It is a very common reason behind hair loss. It is a good idea to use calming oils to combat the effects of stress. It is also a good idea to massage your scalp daily. Not only will a good massage destress you, it will also improve blood circulation to your scalp and boost hair growth. You can also try meditation and yoga to relax and destress.

Genetics

As we grow older, our hair thins. Most women notice a visible difference in their hair as they near their 50s. However, genetics can also cause hair loss. If you think your hair loss is genetic, treat it as soon as you make this discovery. See a hair specialist who will treat your hair fall.

Nutritional deficiency

Your hair needs a lot of oxygen and a good diet to maintain its health. If your diet is not healthy, your hair will suffer as it will not get the required nutrients. Make sure your diet is healthy and include more hair-friendly foods.

Lack of exercise

Exercise is not just important for health reasons, it is also important for your skin and hair. If your scalp does not get enough oxygen there will be poor blood circulation and it may result in hair loss. Exercise regularly to boost blood circulation to your scalp. Exercise is also good for stress relief.

Hormonal Imbalance

Some androgen hormones can also cause hair loss. See your doctor to find out if you have a hormonal imbalance.

If you are experiencing sudden hair loss, it is always a good idea to visit your doctor. Meanwhile, improve your diet and try to destress. Hair fall is quite common and a lot of people have experienced it in their lives. So do not stress about it as that can make the hair fall worse.

Got any tips for people experiencing hair fall? Share with us in the comments below!

