No matter what your age is and no matter what your skin type is, some simple skin care tips will make your skin look more beautiful. Who doesn’t want beautiful skin? Sure, you can use makeup to camouflage your imperfections and give the illusion of a perfect skin but who wouldn’t want a naturally flawless face? Besides, you must take care of your skin if you want to age gracefully. No one wants wrinkles and saggy skin. With proper care and some simple skin care tips, you can preserve the beauty of your skin and keep it youthful for longer. It is a good idea to treat your skin according to your age. Different ages require different type of care.

Skin Care Tips

20s

The 20s should be about prevention. What you do in your 20s can affect the quality of your skin for the rest of your life. During your 20s you are young, but not as young as you were in your teens. You no longer have as much collagen as you did when you were a kid. So, although you are still young in your 20s, you are not so young and your skin requires attention and care. Protect your skin from the sun. Always wear a sunscreen before stepping out. The sun can be very damaging to your skin. Sunlight depletes collagen, damages elastic tissue, gives you wrinkles, causes hyperpigmentation, gives you brown spots, causes broken blood vessels, and gives your skin an uneven texture. These are all the things that we do not want. So, make sure you always wear a sunscreen when going out. If you have oily skin, you may still get acne in your 20s. Acne can cause scarring and cause hyperpigmentation. You can use salicylic acid to treat your acne. You don’t want to leave your acne untreated for very long as this increases the chances of scarring. It is also a good idea to use a deep cleansing mask once a week to clean your pores thoroughly. You can use clay masks which suck out the impurities. We tend to be really active in our 20s. A lot of people in their 20s do not get enough sleep. This results in dark circles and tired eyes. Treat your eyes with eye masks to make your eyes look well rested. Follow these simple skin care tips in your 20s to maintain the health of your skin.

30s

During your 30s hormone changes and stress can be very bad for your skin. Apart from that, if you didn’t take good care of skin in your 20s, now is the time to use some simple skin care tips to do some damage control. Because of sun damage and other issues, skin discoloration is a common problem faced by people in their 3os. Try to use Vitamin C products to take care of discoloration. If you still deal with breakouts in your 30s, you can try using a toner. A toner will balance the pH level of your skin and regulate oil production. 30s is a good time to start taking anti-aging seriously. A good idea is to use Retinal which boosts cell turnover, give radiance, and decrease discoloration and fine lines. It is best to use retinol before bed at night.

40s

During your 40s, you should try to use nourishing products. Try to keep your skin hydrated. As we age, our skin loses its natural oils. Stop using harsh cleansers and makeup removers. Use something gentler, like micellar water. Use nourishing and creamy cleansers. In the 40s, our skin becomes dry and dull. You can use oils to moisturize your skin and combat dryness. Oils are great for deep moisturizing. A few drops will go a long way. People also start noticing crow’s feet as they enter their 40s. To fight this problem, you may use peptide formulas.

50s and above

As we age, our common concerns are wrinkles, dryness, and a saggy skin. Start using a serum with hyaluronic acid. It is very moisturizing. It will penetrate deep down your skin to keep your skin plump and firm. For wrinkles, use retinol based products. You can ask your doctor for higher doses of retinol (if required). Use repairing mask to prevent cellular damage. As we age, we do not produce as many cells as we used to. This is why it is very important to try and prevent cellular damage.

A few simple skin care tips like the ones mentioned above can go a long way. In a nutshell, as we age, our skin loses its collagen and cells turn over decrease. Our skin also loses its natural oils as we age. This makes our skin look dry. Lack of collagen makes skin texture uneven. The best idea is to be proactive. Do not wait for the damage to happen. As you have heard a thousand times, prevention is better than cure. No matter what age you are, start taking care of your skin today. Try to take care of problems such as discoloration with a serum. Choose a cleanser according to your age. Start eating right. Consume a lot of fruits and vegetables. Drink more water. Eat vitamin C rich food as vitamin C boosts collagen production. If you follow these simple skin care tips, your skin will look good no matter what age you are.

What are some of the simple skin care tips you swear by? Let u know in the comments below!

