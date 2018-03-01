Most of us would do anything to get a clear, flawless complexion but it’s not that easy. A lot of things get in the way. Stress, bad diet, and environmental pollution all wreak havoc on our complexion and lead to skin problems. One of those pesky skin problems faced by almost everyone is blackheads. Blackheads are tiny bumps which show up on your face because of clogged hair follicles. The bumps are actually blackheads. As their name suggests, the surface looks black or dark. Blackheads are a mild kind of acne basically. Blackheads appear most frequently on the back, face, chest, neck, arms, and shoulders. We have compiled a list of remedies for blackheads which actually work.

Remedies For Blackheads

Understand The Problem

To solve any problem, you have to understand it first and know what’s going on behind the scene. So, if you want to get rid of blackheads, you need to know what they really are and what causes them. Blackheads are a kind of acne which appear when a pore gets clogged with dead skin cells or oil. Blackheads are black because everything inside the pore oxidizes and darkens. Now that you know what blackheads are, you surely would love to know about some home remedies for blackheads.

Also Read: How to get glowing skin in a month

Skin Gritting

Skin gritting is a blackhead removal methodology which is very popular on social media. You massage your skin with oil, then apply a clay mask, and then apply oil once again. If the pictures on the social media are anything to go by, skin gritting seriously works and is one of the best home remedies for blackheads. However, this is still something new, so do your research before jumping into it.

Also Read: Jade Roller Benefits And Uses

Clay Mask

Clay mask is one of the most well-known remedies for blackheads. That’s because clay masks help with blackheads. You can use a clay mask once a week. You can try bentonite clay, which a very powerful detoxifier and hailed for its skin clearing capabilities. It has mineral-rich ingredients which focus on the four key causes of acne: dead skin cells. oil production, bacteria, and clogged pores. It does so via the process of absorption. All you have to do is mix it with water and apply to your skin. It works like a magnet and draws out impurities from pores. It is also mildly exfoliating so it sloughs away dead skin cells too.

Also Read: Miraculous Beautifying Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

Use Physical Exfoliants

Physical exfoliants such as sugar, nut shells, salt, fruit peels, beads etc are great for mechanically sloughing away dead skin cells. However, avoid very abrasive formulas and don’t apply too much pressure as these can be damaging to your skin. However, that doesn’t mean physical exfoliants should not be used. Instead of using harsh exfoliators, look for gentler alternatives. For instance, rice powder is a great natural exfoliant. Natural cleansing grains are great for scrubbing away oil, dead skin cells, dirt, and impurities. They can deep clean pores without causing irritation.

Also Read: 8 Amazing Rose water Benefits that you did not know

Honey

It is antibacterial and antiseptic and it works by destroying germs and removing impurities which clog pores. That’s it is great for getting rid of blackheads. Honey also works as a natural antibiotic and helps to pull dirt from skin pores clear blackheads. Honey also tightens the skin and hydrates it for a clearer complexion.Warm up around a tablespoon of pure honey. You can either do this by microwaving it or putting honey on a small lid and then putting that lid in a bowl of hot water. Apply warm honey on blackheads and let it stay for 10 minutes. Remove it with a clean, warm, and damp cloth. You can also leave the honey on overnight.

Also Read: 6 Habits That Are Slowly Damaging Your Skin

Treatment Pads

A lot of people, particularly those with a sensitive or oily skin, steer clear of chemical exfoliants. However, chemical exfoliants can be your next best friend and they are actually gentler than scrubs. You can try daily treatment pads which have AHAs and BHAs if you want to keep blackheads at bay.

Also Read: Here Is Why You Should Use Sea Buckthorn Oil For Skin

Topical Retinoid

Topical retinoids are not just great for fighting blemishes and wrinkles, they also improve cellular turnover, unclog pores, and prevent new blackheads from forming. However, the use of retinoids can make your skin more sensitive to the sun so it’s best if you use them at night.

Also Read: Ombre hair vs Balayage hair – which one suits your style

Be Careful With Pore Strips

People love to pull off a pore strip and get rid of all those pesky blackheads from their nose. However, experts say that pore strips can actually be bad for your skin. When the strip dries, the adhesive in it hardens and gets attached to the topmost layer of the skin, hair, sebaceous filaments, and clogged pores. This can be very irritating to the skin and may even lead to broken capillaries. However, some reject these warnings and call them bogus claims. So, what you finally decide to do is your call. The best way is to exercise caution while using a blackhead strip and follow the instructions to the t.

Also Read: Best Makeup Sites to buy the hottest beauty products

Brown Sugar, Honey, And Lemon

Make your own DIY exfoliator with honey, brown sugar, and lemon juice. It can be used for the blackheads on your nose and chin. Mix all the ingredients and exfoliate your face with the mixture using circular motions. Keep a gentle hand. You can leave it on for up to 5 minutes. Wash off and follow with a moisturizer.

Also Read: Natural Face Masks For Dry Skin To Restore Moisture To Face

Turmeric

Turmeric is also used in a lot of remedies for blackheads. It is antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory. However, turmeric might stain your skin. But that’s nothing to worry about as the staining is only temporary. Take one tablespoon of turmeric and one tablespoon of water or milk. Make a paste and apply it on your face. Let it remain for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it off.

Also Read: Homemade Face Wash For Dry Skin That You Must Try

Egg White Face Mask

Try this natural face mask for blackheads. You just need egg whites and a tissue. Whisk the white of one egg and apply it on your skin. Make sure you clean your face before applying egg white. After that, layer a tissue paper on your face, avoiding the eyes and mouth area. Then, apply egg white again. Wait for 20 minutes until the mask is dry and then just peel it off.

Also Read: Homemade face masks for spots, blemishes and acne

Salicylic Acid

If you are looking for a long-term solution, this is your thing! Salicylic acids dissolve the grime stuck in pores. A lot of over the counter products containing salicylic are available in the market. The longer you let it stay on your skin, the better it will work.

Also Read: Prevent Grey Hair With These Tips

Coconut Oil And Sugar

If you have blackheads on your body, which is pretty common, you should try this scrub. It will exfoliate your skin and get rid of the dead skin cells. Just mix some coconut oil and sugar to make a scrub. This scrub will not only help you get rid of dead skin cells and impurities, it will also make your skin soft and supple.

Also Read: Skin Care Tips For Every Age Group

Green Tea

Green tea is not just great for drinking, it can be used topically too. Green tea can reduce the oil production of your skin and it is also an antioxidant. Take one teaspoon of dry green tea leaves and mix with one teaspoon of water. Massage your face with this mixture. Wash off and follow with a moisturizer. You can use it twice a week.

Also Read: Age Gracefully By Following These Tips!