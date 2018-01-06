We all want to age gracefully. We want to avoid wrinkles and fine lines for as long as possible. Thankfully, this is possible if you follow a few guidelines. The reason why we develop problems as we grow up is the wear and tear that starts taking place inside our body. Our unhealthy lifestyle doesn’t make things a lot easier. In fact, a lot of things we do such as staying up till late and smoking actually accelerate the aging process. Some little everyday habits can help you age gracefully and keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. We have compiled some tips that will help you age gracefully and keep those wrinkles away!

Tips To Age Gracefully

Smile More Often

We take ourselves too seriously. Learn to enjoy the little things and stay happy. Fearful stressed, and stern people often look older than they are, whereas people who smile more often are perceived to be younger. Try to let things go and never miss an opportunity to smile.

Eat Grapes

Plums, grapes, pears, and berries all contain sorbitol. It is a humectant, which is a substance which attracts water when put on the skin, and helps it retain and absorb moisture. So, eat more of those grapes so that you can keep your skin soft and supple. Grapes also have a lot of antioxidants, which fight the free radical in your body and fight oxidative stress. Swap unhealthy desserts with sweet and juicy grapes to get your daily dose of sorbitol. However, be mindful of your serving as grapes contain a lot of sugar. When grapes are out of season, you can try berries, pears, and plums instead.

Take Care Of Your Hair

Our hair changes as we grow up. It becomes more dry and coarser in texture. Using heat tools also damages hair so try to avoid heat styling as much as possible. Let your hair air dry. If you must, then only use irons on your tips, but never near your roots. Try to deep condition your hair every week to keep it nourished and hydrated. Your goal should be ensuring that your hair remains hydrated so it does not look dry. Nourished hair accentuates your overall look and gives you a youthful appearance.

Cleanse And Moisturize

It is very important to cleanse your face properly every day and follow up with a moisturizer. Cleansing your face will get it rid of dirt and impurities that can lead to breakouts, uneven texture, and even discoloration. Instead of using soap, use a gentle cleanser. Harsh cleanser and soaps can strip the skin of its natural oils. Moisturizing will prevent dryness and will also keep your skin smooth and supple. Avoid toners with alcohol base as they can be too harsh for your face. Unless you have an oily skin, it is best to skip toners altogether or use a natural one. One tip is to combine one part apple cider vinegar and two parts water and use as a toner. This will help to keep your skin fresh without stripping it of its natural oils.

Hide Your Problem Areas

Avoid crew-neck or tight-fitting tops if you have a wrinkly neck. These can cause your skin to squeeze upward. Go for a shirt with a collar instead. If you have a large belly wear dark colored clothes.

Take Care Of Your Hands

We pay a lot of attention to our face, but often forget our neck, hands, and feet. It is easy for people to judge your age by looking at your hands. If you want to age gracefully, take care of your hands. Buy a good hand cream and use it every day. It is better to use a hand cream with SPF during the day so that it will protect your skin from the sun. Exfoliate your hands regularly to brighten them up. For a DIY hand exfoliator, combine lemon juice and sea salt and scrub your hands using an old toothbrush. Follow with your hand cream.

Eat More Colors

Kale, spinach, and other green vegetables contain vitamin K. This helps your blood coagulate and reduces the impact of bruising. Lycopene, which is found in tomatoes, protects your skin from UV rays. If you want to have a healthy skin, it is important to consume fruits and vegetables regularly.

Wear Less Makeup

Avoid wearing heavy makeup as it can age your face. Wear light makeup, including a little blush, to look more youthful. As we age, our skin tends to loosen so your makeup will not set as well as you age. Little makeup will look better on mature skin and also make you look fresh and graceful. It is also a good idea to take care of your skin so well that you will not need any makeup. Cleanse and moisturize daily to keep your skin looking spotless. Exfoliate every day to get rid of dead skin cells and maintain a youthful glow. Invest in a good serum to target problem areas and tackle discoloration. When your skin will be flawless, you will not need a lot of makeup, and a just a little blush and lipstick will be enough.

Eat More Fish

Oily fishes like salmons are rich in dimethylaminoethanol. It is a compound which boosts muscle tone. If you want to age gracefully, this is one compound that you really need. Try to eat an oily fish at least twice a week.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise is recommended for everyone as our sedentary lifestyle is not good for health. Exercising can slow down the aging process. Exercising will help you get rid of fat. Exercise is also a stress buster. Exercise is also good for your overall health. If you can’t go to the gym for exercise, try going for a walk. The goal here is to be physically active. Exercising can also bring a glow to your face.

Drink More Water

Your body is mostly water. Since the skin is the largest organ of the body, it is essential to keep it hydrated if you do not want it to look dull and dry. Dryness is what leads to wrinkles and that is what we need to avoid for as long as possible to age gracefully. If you keep your skin hydrated, it will look more youthful and plump. Apart from that, your energy levels will remain up if you keep yourself hydrated. Water can also help keep you full and curb your appetite. If you do not like the taste of water, try infused or detox water instead.

Look For Essential Skincare Ingredients

When shopping for cosmetics and skin care products, it is good to buy the ones with beneficial ingredients. For instance, SPF will protect you from free radical damage from the sun. This can lead to collagen breakdown and give you wrinkles and a sagging skin. Apart from that, you should look for alpha hydroxyl acids (AHAs) and retinol which can help rejuvenate your skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Also look for hyaluronic acid which will help your skin retain moisture, and give it a glowing and smooth skin.

Wear Colors

Look for colors that suit you. You do not need to wear the same color from head to toe. Compare and contrast and experiment. No matter what age you are, you can pull off a trendy color if you know how to wear it. Sophistication can make you look great. Neutral, classic colors never go out of style!

Accessorize

Wear elegant, classy pieces of accessories as it can help you look elegant. When wearing classic clothes, wear some interesting accessories to look fresh and modern. This way you will look both modern and graceful. You can invest in some accessories that go with most outfits such as a nice locket, a ring, and a watch. This will be a onetime investment and it will uplift your whole look.

Avoid Stress

This is not that easy, but try to avoid stress as much as possible. Stress can age your cells. However, you can reverse this aging by tweaking your lifestyle and learning stress management. If you want to age gracefully, this is a must. Reducing conflict and stress will turn off stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. It will also activate endorphins, which is a natural painkiller which makes you more youthful. Try to avoid situation and people that give you stress, if possible. Do more of the things which make you feel relaxed and calm.

Eat More Antioxidants

Load up on antioxidants such as vitamin A and C. Antioxidants fight free radicals and help you look youthful. Free radicals from the environment and your diet can damage skin cells. Antioxidants will fight against free radicals and protect skin cells. A diet that is rich in antioxidants will fight the damage from the environment and the sun. They will also protect your skin from inflammation which speeds up the process of aging. Try to eat strawberries, oranges, bell peppers, blueberries, and spinach to get antioxidants boost.

Reduce The Consumption Of Salt And Sugar

If you want to age gracefully, you must do more of the things that will make you youthful and less of the things that accelerate aging. You need healthy nutrients and also need to avoid unhealthy foods. Try to cut down on salt and sugar consumption. An excess of salt can lead to inflammation in the body and also speed up the aging process. Inflammation leads to the creation of enzymes which break down the collagen in your skin. This leads to wrinkles and a sagging skin. This can make you look older. People who have a high blood sugar look older. Excess salt intake can increase cell aging.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol can negatively impact your body. Alcohol is dehydrating on your skin and can also increase inflammation. This can speed up aging and make your skin look wrinkled and dry. Try to avoid alcohol completely.

Increase Protein Intake

Your lean muscle mass comprises of protein so it is crucial to get the required amount of protein in your diet to help build and maintain muscles. The loss of muscle may lead to the loss of balance and strength, and accelerate the aging process. Less defined muscles can make your skin appear looser and make you look older than you are.

Pamper Aging Skin

A sun damaged skin manifests itself with age spots. It is important to exfoliate skin to remove age spots. You can try lightening serums and vitamin C serum too. You can also visit your dermatologists for more options on the removal of age spots.

Strength Training

Exercise in general helps you maintain a youthful look. It is a good idea to include strength training in your fitness regimen too. Strength training will help increase strength, increase metabolism, and improve balance. Apart from that, muscle tone will give you a more youthful appearance.

Get layers

The right haircut can make long hair look beautiful. Layers will give an illusion of volume, which will give you a more youthful look. Layers will add texture and make you look younger.

Get Your Beauty Sleep

Your body requires rest to repair and rejuvenate the cells of your body. So you really need seven to nine hours of beauty sleep every night if you want to age gracefully. Lack of sleep can lead to puffy eye and dark circles too. Lack of sleep can also dry out your skin and make your wrinkles more visible and deeper. When you are sleeping, collagen production increase. This helps to prevent sagging and increases blood flow, making you look younger and fresh.

Try Some Home Remedies To Age Gracefully

Some of the best things in life are simple and free. Home remedies really do work wonders. Try some cucumber slices for your dark circles, along with other cool things like sweet potato slices and tea bags. It will help reduce eye puffiness and constrict blood vessels. Apart from that, you can use lemon juice to lighten spots and brighten skin. You can also try turmeric which fights free radicals. You can use turmeric topically, and also add it to your food.

Volunteer

Helping others can help you feel better. It can help create rejuvenating and positive feelings and these feelings will reflect outwardly. Compassion and community service can reduce the effects of stressful life events and protect you from negative impact.

Do Yoga

Meditation can help slow down aging. It does so by improving wellbeing, reducing stress, and adjusting hormonal factors. Deep breathing and yoga can make you physically more attractive. Yoga can help you relax and stay calm. This will teach you to manage stress and remain composed even during problematic times.

Avoid Negative Feelings

Negative feelings such as envy, jealousy, anger, and hatred can also impact your health and make you look older than you are. Try to discard negative feeling and embrace more positive ones. This does not mean that you should keep your emotions bottled up. It is good to have a venting session to feel light headed but never give negative feelings a permanent residence inside your body. Try to sort out your issues with the corresponding parties if possible. Try to stay away from people who arouse negative feelings inside you. Be content and satisfied with what you have and avoid envying others.

Follow these tips if you want to age gracefully. However, remember that aging is a natural process and it is not something to mourn or something to be ashamed off. There are more important things in life than fretting over the years that have passed. Try to have a bigger version. When you will have a positive outlook towards everything, it will reflect on your face and in your personality.

