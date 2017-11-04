Aloe vera has received a lot of attention in recent years. The humble plant is incredibly useful. It is a very low maintenance plant and it does not need a lot of care. Sure, aloe vera gel is available in the market but it is full of chemicals and you can never be sure of its purity. That’s why it is always better to have your own aloe vera plant at home. The aloe vera gel has many uses. You can use it for your hair and skin. You can also eat the gel for its antioxidants!

Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel

Use It As A Sunscreen

Aloe vera is a natural sunscreen. Scoop out the aloe vera gel and apply it 15 minutes on your freshly washed face before going out. It will act as a sunscreen and protect you from the harmful rays of the sun. A lot of people find sunscreens and sunblocks heavy and sticky so aloe vera gel is a great natural substitute for them. It absorbs into the skin within minutes and you will not even feel that anything is on your face! Apply the aloe vera gel on your hands and face too for added protection!

Use It As A Makeup Primer

Makeup primers smooth out your skin and prepare it for makeup application. Some primers also refine your pores. Basically, they set the canvas for a perfect makeup application. If primers break you out or you don’t have one, aloe vera gel is the perfect substitute. Apply the gel after washing your face and after moisturizing it! Let it set before applying anything else. Aloe vera gel will also give your makeup a matte finish. It is great for people with oily skin.

It Is Good For Acne

Aloe vera gel can help you control, reduce, and prevent breakouts. Aloe vera acts as a natural cleanser and keeps your skin pure. Aloe vera gel is naturally antibacterial as it has salicylic acid and kills the acne-causing bacteria. Incorporate aloe vera in your daily skin care routine by applying it on your face after you are done washing your face. It will even help regulate sebum production. Aloe vera gel is very soothing for the skin.

It Is Good For Acne Scars

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory compounds which help heal agitated skin. Since its antibacterial, it helps skin heal itself faster. In fact, aloe vera speeds up the healing process. Aloe vera helps the collagen structure in your skin which heals scars. Aloe vera can also lighten dark spots caused by acne and pimples.

Aloe Vera Gel Is A SKin Moisturizer

Instead of using store-bought lotions and creams, use aloe vera gel. It is rich in vitamin A, C, and E. It also has antioxidants and minerals which bind skin cells and soften your skin. Aloe vera gel also increases skin integrity. Aloe vera gel is very hydrating and nourishing. If you do not like using moisturizers on your face, use aloe vera gel instead. It is not heavy and will not break you out.

It Is Good For Wrinkles

Since aloe vera has vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it helps prevent and treat wrinkles. Aloe vera gel increases collagen production on skin. It has anti-aging effects. It also has zinc which acts as an astringent and tightens skin pores, improves skin elasticity, and smoothens wrinkles.

Detox Drink

Did you know you can also consume the aloe vera? Aloe vera gel can detox your whole body and keep you looking young. You can either eat a piece of aloe vera gel or use it to make a detox drink. Simply add some aloe vera gel to your green smoothie to turn it into a detox drink. Consuming aloe vera gel can also help you get rid of acne and keep you looking fresh and energized. Aloe vera has antibacterial properties which can help boost immunity. It will help your body absorb essential nutrients and also reduce the risk of developing diseases.

Aloe vera plant is truly miraculous. Not only does it works wonders on its own, you can pair up with your other skin care products for added benefits. In fact, it may increase the effectiveness of other products too. This is because aloe vera can penetrate deep into your skin so if you add your skin care products with aloe vera, they will be better absorbed by your skin too. So, what are you waiting for? Buy your very own aloe vera plant today!

Do you own an aloe vera plant? What do you use it for? Share with us in the comments below!

