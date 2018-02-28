Jade rollers can bring a glow to your skin. It increases blood circulation, improves skin elasticity, and de-puffs the under eye area. It’s also detoxifying since it promotes the lymphatic drainage. Jade rollers can also help even out your complexion and make it visibly less puffy. It can even define your jawline, cheekbones, and brows. Jade rollers can also help your makeup and skincare products absorb better into your skin through facial massages. Jade rollers are known for their countering and lifting effects. A jade roller can be used every day and night with moisturizing products.

Jade Roller Benefits

improve blood circulation

improves skin tone

improves skin elasticity

promotes lymphatic drainage

reduces puffiness

reduces wrinkles

reduce dark circles

eliminates toxins

tighten pores

Using Jade Rollers

It is a good idea to put your jade roller in the freezer few hours before you intend to use it. Wash your face thoroughly. After that, exfoliate your face with a good exfoliator. Once your face is dry, apply a moisturizer, serum, or mask. Then start jade rolling your face. It is really simple to use a jade roller. Just roll outwards and upwards on your face and neck. You will immediately use a brightening and a lifting effect. Keep doing it for two minutes. If you used a mask, you might notice it getting sticky. You can spray a little mist to continue. If you used a serum or moisturizer, you will notice that your face is starting to flush. This is a sign that blood circulation has increased on your face.

Jade came from the mines in Asia. It is especially good for the under eye area. The best way is to roll the jade roller from the center of the face to the edge. It will greatly help with puffiness. You can also use it on your neck. Just roll it up and down. This will tone down the underlying muscles and promote lymphatic flow.

Various people have reported that using a jade roller after applying a moisturizer helps it to sink in faster. Since jade rollers increase blood circulation, using one is also a nice and natural way to make your face blush. Jade rollers are also always cold so they can be fun to use.

Jade rollers have been quite popular in recent times and a lot of people swear by them. They are pretty simple to use and give you the natural glow and blush that you have always wanted.

Have you tried jade rollers or would you like to try one? Let us know in the comments below!

