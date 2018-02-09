Camellia oil, also known as tea seed oil, is a pale, edible oil with a herbal aroma. It is cold pressed from the seeds of Camellia oleifera. The seeds are native to China and are an important source of edible oil there. The oil is also known plainly as tea oil, and it must not be confused with tea tree oil, which is obtained from a different plant and is not edible. Camellia oil is a lot like grapeseed oil and olive oil with respect to the storage qualities and a low proportion of saturated fats. It is also high in vitamin E and other antioxidants. That’s why it is found in a lot of beauty products too. It is also a great emollient, has anti-aging properties, and is anti-inflammatory too. If you have never heard of camellia oil before, we will tell you about its many benefits today.

Camellia Oil Benefits

Camellia Oil Skin Benefits

In China and Japan, Camellia oil is used for skin care a lot. Since the oil is an excellent natural moisturizing, brimming with anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory, and has anti-aging properties, it is great for skin care. It is really high in oleic acid so it is great for moisturizing. It also gets absorbed into the skin easily. You can apply tea seed oil as a body moisturizer after you take a shower to keep your skin silky and soft. It is especially great for use in the winter months when the skin becomes dry and parched. Camellia oil also has healing properties, since it’s high in vitamin E. So, it is great for cuts, wounds, and acne scars. It will accelerate the healing process.

Camellia oil is also a natural sunscreen, so you can use it in a DIY sunscreen recipe. The oil is also great for fine lines and wrinkles since it has anti-aging properties. It can also fight the signs of sun damage. You can massage your skin with the oil before going to sleep at night for an overnight treatment. You can also treat rough skin with this oil, such as heels and knees. Tea seed oil is also a natural nail softner. Just warm some oil and dip your nails in it. It will make your nails healthier. You can also use the oil as a natural makeup remover. In fact, it is used in a lot of makeup removers. It is not advised to use this oil if you have an oily or acne prone skin because it hasn’t been established yet whether it is comedogenic or not.

Camellia oil is often used with rice bran oil too. Rice bran oil is a good source of Tocotrienol and the anti-aging oxidant known as Gamma-oryzanol. However, it is not advised to mix the two oils before application as that would cut their effectiveness into half. Instead, apply them separately. Both the oils are absorbed into the skin quickly and you must keep a 15 minutes gap between the application of each oil.

Tea Seed Oil For Hair

Tea seed oil is great for hair care. It conditions the hair and restores moisture to it. One interesting way to avoid camellia oil to hair is to dip a wooden comb in the oil for a few hours and then using it to comb the hair. This gives the perfect amount of the oil to the hair each time and conditions them too. This tip is great if your gets tangled easily as it will make it easier to comb your hair.

If you live in a humid environment and your hair is fizzy, camellia oil is the one for you! It will make your hair soft and smooth. Camellia oil is pretty similar to the oil produced by your body, so it will not clog your pores and it will keep your scalp hydrated. The oil is rich in vitamin A, B, and C too and also has a plentiful amount of plant collagen. It can even restore color to greying hair!

The oil is also full of palmitic and omega-6 linoleic fatty acid and a lot of polyphenol antioxidant. In Japan, the oil is used as a leave-in conditioner. It is applied to damp hair. A little is enough to make your hair glossy. It also makes hair manageable. The oil also protects your hair from environmental pollutants. Camellia oil also repairs split ends and breakages. It can also treat itchiness and dry scalp. This oil can also be good for those who have dandruff. Camellia oil can also restore health to hair damaged by coloring.

Camellia Oil Health Benefits

The regular consumption of camellia oil can boost the functioning of the immune system. This helps to keep diseases and infections at bay. This is because of the micronutrient called triterpenoids in tea seed oil. Camellia oil also reduces oxidative stress. Oxidative stress may lead to degenerative and heart diseases. Since tea seed oil is full of anti-oxidants, it reduces oxidative stress and helps the body fight free radicals. Camellia oil is used for cooking too. It is used for stir-frying meat and vegetables. It is also used in salad dressings and sauces. It is also used in dips, margarine, and marinades.

Despite being similar to grapeseed oil and olive oil, camellia oil isn’t as well known as these two. However, it is slowly gaining popularity due to its numerous benefits. It is more widely used in China and Japan.

Have you tried using camellia oil? Let us know in the comments below!