Sea buckthorn oil is used in cosmetics, dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and skin care products. Russian and Asian traditional medicines have used sea buckthorn oil for skin for centuries. Even some dietary supplement products contain this oil. There is some confusion about sea buckthorn seed oil and berry oil. Both the oils come from the sea buckthorn berry and they have many similarities, they do have a lot of differences too. Seed oil has omega 3 and 6, and a lot of vitamin E. These are all great for skin. However, it does not contain omega 7, which is required for healing skin tissues. The berry oil contains the omega 7. When taken internally, it can help the gastrointestinal tract to soothe stomach ulcers and acid reflux. All in all, both have skin-friendly properties and you should use sea buckthorn oil for skin.

Sea Buckthorn Oil For Skin

Omega 7

As mentioned above, the sea buckthorn berry oil contains omega 7 which is an excellent tissue healer. Some people worry about the orange color of the oil as it can stain the skin. However, there is nothing to be concerned about. The berry oil is orange because it is abundant in beta-carotene, which is an anti-oxidant. The oil does not change the skin color permanently and fades in about 15 minutes. The epithelial membrane of sea buckthorn oil contains omega 7. When taken orally, it can make your skin soft and smooth. That’s why, you should use sea buckthorn oil for skin, as there are only a few sources of omega 7.

Acne

Sea buckthorn oil is very light and absorbs into the skin quickly. Since it is abundant in anti-inflammatory omega fatty acids, it is great for skin issues such as roscea, eczema, and acne. It can also make wounds heal faster. However, the oil is a double-edged sword when it comes to acne. Although it is anti-inflammatory and soothing, it has a lot of oleic acids, which is not so great for acne-prone skin. However, it is recommended to those suffering from acne because it contains a lot of vitamin A, which can help fight acne. Apart from that, it also contains superoxide dismutase, which is an enzyme which prevents free radical damage. If you have an acne prone skin, try applying the oil only on one part of your face (such as your forehead or chin) for two weeks to see how your skin reacts. If it seems to be helping and doesn’t make you break out, you can use it on your whole skin.

Antiaging

Another reason why you should use sea buckthorn oil for skin is that it has antiaging properties. It is very moisturizing and nourishing. It has a lot of antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, and E. It also fights free radicals. The high level of vitamin C and E can fight wrinkles and fine lines. Vitamin E is one of the key ingredients used in many anti-aging remedies. Since the oil has over 200 nutrients, it can plump up your face and repair damaged skin cells.

Dry Skin

Since the oil is very hydrating, nourishing, and moisturizing, it is great for people with dry skin. The high amount of oleic acid also makes it ideal for those who have dry skin. It will lubricate the skin and prevent your skin from getting dry and flaky, especially in the cold winter months.

Roscea, Eczema, And Psoriasis

Skin inflammation is responsible for roscea. It can make the skin red and irritated. Sea buckthorn oil could be miraculous for people suffering from rosacea. Since the oil reduces inflammation, it is also great for people who have eczema and psoriasis. In fact, sea buckthorn oil could be consumed too to treat eczema. However, make sure you consult your doctor before using sea buckthorn oil as a supplement.

How To Use Sea Buckthorn Oil For Skin

Sea buckthorn oil is an essential oil and it must not be used on the skin directly. You must dilute it with other oils before using it on your skin. You can dilute it with other ingredients based on your skin concern. For instance, for wrinkles, you can dilute it with aloe vera gel. You will get a powerful serum that will help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. For acne scars, you can mix 3 parts sea buckthorn oil and one part rosehip oil.

Sea buckthorn oil has received a lot of attention in recent times because of its incredible skin, hair, and health benefits. However, make sure that you buy pure sea buckthorn oil or else there will be no point. When you use sea buckthorn oil for skin, make sure you dilute it or else it could be too trong and drying.

Have you used sea buckthorn oil for skin? Let us know in the comments below!

