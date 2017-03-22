Are you a watch junkie? Do you like collecting all the popular pieces? Get ready to upgrade your watch game to a whole new level. GUESS has launched wearable tech called GUESS Connect. The watches will run on Android. GUESS Watches showcased its first collection in 1983. It had both men’s and women’s watches. Their watches appeal to young, stylish, fashion-driven customers around the world.

GUESS Connect: Wearable Tech By GUESS Watches

GUESS Watches has announced the addition of watches powered by Android Wear, which is Google’s smart watch, to their GUESS Connect wearable technology timepiece category. It will be available Fall/Winter 2017. GUESS realizes and acknowledges the importance of providing chic, hi-tech value on the wrists of their young and adventurous consumers. GUESS was one of the first few fashion brands to embrace the fashion of wearable tech with the launch of GUESS Connect in 2015. Now the GUESS Watches are expanding their lead in the budding display smart watch segment. The new relationship with Google and Qualcomm Technologies brings together a leader in fashion with leaders in technology. GUESS Connect will have Android Wear 2.0, which is the most significant update Google has made ever since the platform was launched over two years back.

What Sets GUESS Connect Apart

The new time pieces are run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, especially made to support new and improved wearable experiences for customers. The highly integrated processor aspires to sustain sleek designs and connectivity. It also has smart sensing use cases. GUESS Connect works with iOS and Android smart phones both. GUESS Watches took this lifestyle connectivity and combined it with style in its collection for Women and Men. The customized features and personal creation caters to different audience of the GUESS brand. The Female version is a stylish 41mm case. Clear crystals are around case in a range of silver, gold, and rose gold hues, making the watch stand out. A 44mm case is for men. More than a hundred combinations of display, color, and sub dials are available. With a simple swipe, you can change the look of the watch according to the occasion. Fitness applications can be personalized to achieve daily health goals. There are also many straps and dials choices. New input methods of the keyboard make messaging easier. It also has Smart Reply and handwriting recognition. So Swipe, text, speak, and track with touch technology. It is fashion and technology together.

Do you own any smart watch? Would you consider buying GUESS Connect? Let us know in the comments below!