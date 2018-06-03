Soaring temperatures also bring a host of problems with them. Sunburn, bug bites, and heat rashes are a few summer skin problems that a lot of people face. However, some precautionary measures can help you avoid these summer skin problems. But, if in spite of your efforts, you are faced with skin problems in the summer season, do not worry as we have some simple measure and hacks that will help you tackle summer skin problems. Here is how you can prevent and heal summer skin problems.

Summer Skin Problems

Irritating Summer Skin Problem: Folliculitissummer skin problems Folliculitis

We tend to sweat a lot in summers and bacteria thrive in the sweaty skin. Bacteria feed on your sweat as well as on dead skin that blocks pores. This often leads to small pimples at the hair follicles. You can scrub the area with a benzoyl peroxide wash to get rid of bumps and prevent new ones from coming. You can also visit your dermatologist who will prescribe you antibacterial lotions to clear away the bumps faster. Make sure that the sunscreen you use on your body doesn’t clog pores. Try to take a shower when you swear and never wear the same clothes after a gymming session. Even if the clothes don’t smell bad, they probably have bacteria on it that can clog pores.

Also Read: Summer Body Diet To Look And Feel Your Best

Razor Burn Is Avoidablesummer skin problems: razor burns

The good thing about winters is that the long sleeves and gloves cover your hairy arms but you are not afforded that luxury in summer. Shaving often causes razor burns and this also one of the most common summer skin problems. To avoid this problem, use a new razor blade and instead of using a bar soap, use a shaving cream. A common misconception is that you should shave in the opposite direction of your hair growth but that only increases the risk of getting ingrown hairs. It’s ok to repeat the process but avoid going against the grain. After you are done, use rubbing alcohol to clean that area. After that, apply a deodorant made for sensitive skin. It will prevent red bumps.

Also Read: Mens summer fashion essentials 2018

One Of The Most Irritating Summer Skin Problems: Bug Bitessummer skin problems: bug bites

Never itch an bug bite as you may end up scratching it open which will prolong the healing process and may leave behind a brown spot when it’s gone. Scratching won’t help anyway as it will only make the bug bite itchier. That’s because your scratches would actually be damaging to it and make the nerves more sensitive. Instead of scratching it, use an anti-itch spray or a soothing gel. You can also use an ice pack over it to reduce the discomfort. You can take allergy medicines such as Claritin in summer if you are sensitive to bug bites. It may not with your current bite, but it will prevent you from reacting as badly the next time.

Also Read: Ways To Keep Oily Skin Under Control This Summer

Poison Ivy Rashsummer skin problems

Poison ivy spreads like wildfire. You can get a rash merely by touching something that was in contact with the plant. As soon as you suspect that you were exposed to poison ivy, take a shower. Make sure you wash your clothes and all other belongings that may have been in contact with the plant’s resin, an oily and sticky substance that can give you a rash. Avoid hot water and do not scrub the rash as it will only further irritate the rash. After you have dried it off, apply a hydrocortisone ointment on it. Rub the ointment twice a day until its gone. Never scratch a rash. If it gets really itchy, apply a cool compress on it. You can also try allergy medication to reduce itchiness and discomfort.

Also Read: Summer Fashion Essentials That you cannot go without

Sunburn: The Number One Face Skin Problem In Summer

Sometimes people get sunburnt even if they remember to apply and reapply a sunblock. This happens because, in spite of their best efforts, they get too much sun. This is one of the most common summer skin problems. If this happens with you, get out of the sun first of all and stay out over the course of the next few days. This is because you would exacerbate the sunburn if you spend more time in the sun. To tackle this summer skin problem, apply some hydrocortisone ointment. It doesn’t work right away but you will see it soothing the burn in a couple of hours. Alternatively, you may apply aloe vera on sunburn. However, steer clear of gels that contain alcohol as they can irritate sensitive skin. You can use fresh aloe vera gel, fresh from the plant. If you do not have aloe vera on hand, just keep a gentle moisturizer in the fridge and apply it on the sunburn. The cooling sensation would be very hydrating and it will also help repair the skin. Avoid the temptation to scrub away the peeling skin or pop the blister as this will just irritate your skin and prolong the healing process.

Also Read: Treat Yourself With Frozen Foods This Summer

Heat Rashheat rash summer skin problems

Heat rashes are also one of the most common summer skin problems. Sometimes when your pores get clogged because of sweat, dead skin cells, and bacteria, it can lead to inflammation without infection. If you develop a heat rash, try to stay out of the heat and the humidity. This will make the rash go away. Try to wear loose-fitting clothes to prevent friction against the sweaty areas. Try to wear wicking fabrics during a workout. They help draw moisture away from the body. If the rash is itchy, apply a cortisone cream.

Also Read: Men’s Fashion – Stylish outfits to Wear in Summer for Men

Athlete’s Foot

The soaring temperatures sometimes make the skin between your toe itchy and it may even peel. You can apply an over the counter anti-fungal cream between your toes to solve this problem. However, Athlete’s foot could take a couple of weeks to heal, so do not expect to see immediate results. You can prevent it from returning by applying anti-fungal powder on your feet and footwear. If your feet are really sweaty, change apply the powder again and change your socks.

Also Read: Skin care in Summers

One Of The Most Dreaded Summer Skin Problems: Acnesummer skin problems: acne

During the summer our skin often gets dehydrated from the inside and to make up for that, it produces more oil to keep the skin moisturized. We also sweat more during the hot summer months. Oil, sweat, bacteria, and dead skin cells often clog your pores and lead to a breakout. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids to keep yourself hydrated from within. Visit your dermatologist who may prescribe you a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide gel to get rid of acne. You can also use home remedies. Make a paste by applying a tablespoon of fuller’s earth and apple cider vinegar. Apply it on the affected area. Alternatively, make more of it and use it as a face mask. Wash it off after 15 minutes with lukewarm water. This mask will deep cleanse your pores, draw out impurities, and mattify your skin. Apart from that, be extra vigilant this summer to prevent breakouts. Avoid wiping off sweat as it can lead to acne. Wash your skin with cold water instead. Instead of using a towel to dry your skin, let it air dry. Always wash your sweaty clothes and accessories such as headbands and caps. Use non-comedogenic products to prevent your pores from getting clogged. Steer clear of oil-based makeup as it can lead to breakouts. Use a glycolic face wash and glycolic acid toner to keep your skin clear.

Also Read: Best tips to Beat the heat in Summer

Oily Skin

The summer heat may make your face look greasier and oilier than usual. Avoid the temptation to use harsh face washes and alcohol-based toners to mattify your skin. harsh cleansers can overdry your skin and send your oil glands into an overdrive. Avoid harsh cleansers with ingredients such as sodium lauryl sulfate, no matter what your skin type is. Do not buy face washes with petroleum, mineral oil, and petrolatum as they can clog pores and lead to acne.

Also Read: Men’s summer fashion trends

Uneven Skin Tonesummer skin problems

Increased exposure to UV rays and rising temperatures may lead to hyperpigmentation and unfortunately, most people are exposed to both during the summer months. People who are prone to pigmentation often notice more flare-ups during the summer months as sun increases the production of melanin cells. Even if you wear a sunscreen, being outside can increase inflammation, which will trigger melanin activity. The sun ways are one of the main causes of pigmentation. Make sure you wear an SPF 30 sunscreen when going out. Apart from that, exfoliate 2 to 3 times a week. Scrubbing regularly sloughs away dead skin cells and polishes skin. You can also use a vitamin C serum and a product with retinol to decrease hyperpigmentation.

Also Read: Best summer outfits that are hip and trendy

Dry Skin

Sometimes when the air is hot and humid, it can lead to a dry and irritated skin. This usually happens when you send a lot of time in the pool, sun, or air-conditioning. Make sure you take a shower as soon you come out of the pool. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen before going out. Use a mild face wash to cleanse your skin. Sometimes soaps and body washes that have deodorants and antibacterial can further dry out the skin. Use a moisturizer after every shower, This way your skin will remain hydrated.

Also Read: Makeup essentials summer 2017

One Of The Most Annoying Summer Skin Problems: Body Odorsummer skin problems: body odor

Body odor often increases in summer because you tend to sweat more when it’s hot. Sweat is odorless, but the bacteria in our body produce hydrogen sulfide due to the moisture in sweat, which gives sweat a smell. Your underarms have apocrine glands that produce apocrine secretions. Bacteria decomposes apocrine secretions and produce fatty acids, which also have a repulsive odor. To avoid this issue, take regular baths. After taking a shower, apply anti-fungal powder or talcum powder on body folds. When showering, use cold water. Wear clean socks and inners every day. Use good quality perfumed deodorants.

Also Read: Best Summer foods to keep you cool

Viral Infections

Viral infections such as measles and chickenpox usually happen more commonly during summer. If someone notices a rash or has a high fever, they must immediately see their doctor. Cold sores also reactivated during the hot summer months sometimes.

Also Read: Beach wraps and tulip pants Hottest summer trend in Pakistan

Sun Allergysummer skin problems

Some people develop hives when they are out in the sun. Medicines such as doxycycline and ketoprofen may trigger sun allergy. If you develop scaly, red, and really itchy bumps on exposed skin after stepping out in the sun, it may indicate a sun allergy. Some people get blisters too. To prevent sun allergy, check the medicines you take first. If they can set off a reaction, avoid the sun while you are on those medicines. Make sure you protect your skin from the sun when you are out. Seek shade whenever you are out. Wear hats, caps, sunglasses and other sun-protective accessories and clothes. Make sure you apply a sunscreen before going out.

Also Read: Beauty tips for your hair and skin this Summer!

Heat Boils

Some people also get painful heat boils when the temperature is too high. They are also called furuncles. Contrary to popular beliefs, heat boils are not caused by eating mangoes. They are usually caused by bacteria that feed on sweaty skin. This is one of the most serious summer skin problems and if it does happen to you, consult your dermatologist as they will prescribe you antibiotics for it. Stay hydrated by drinking lemonade, coconut water, and fresh juices such as watermelon, orange, and sugarcane. Also, incorporate more leafy greens in your diet to cool down your body. Apart from that, eat more cucumbers during the summer as they are very hydrating. Limit your intake of oily and spicy food, and also limit your caffeine consumption. Caffeinated drinks such as tea and coffee dehydrate your body.

Also Read: Summer Makeup Tips for a Flawless Look

Seabather’s eruptionsummer skin problems

It is a kind of an itchy rash and is also known as pica-pica. It sometimes develops in those who swim in the Caribbean Sea and the water in the coasts of Long Island, New York, and Florida. It usually happens when newly hatched sea anemones or jellyfish gets stuck between some’s skin and their swimsuit. Since the larvae are really small, they aren’t visible to the naked eye. The rah takes nearly six hours to appear. It takes early two weeks to go away. To avoid this irritating summer skin problem, it is best to stay out of infested waters. There are usually signs posted that ask you to not go in the infested water or you may find out after you hear from someone who developed this rash. This problem usually happens in summer as people prefer to stay out of water in other seasons. Dilute some water with either alcohol, vinegar or ammonia. Rub the affected area with this solution and let it dry. You can also get specially formulated gel to reduce swelling and itching. You can also apply calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream.

Also Read: Healthy Ways To Detox Without Juicing That Are Just As Good

Swimmer’s Ear

This is also one of the most common summer skin problems. Like the sea bather’s eruption, it usually happens in summer because that’s when people go for swimming the most. Swimmer’s ear happens when water gets trapped in the ear canal and results in an infection. To prevent this infection, try to keep your ears dry. Wear earplugs when you go for swimming. Do not clean your ear with cotton swabs as they only push the wax deeper into the ear canal and irritates you ear even more.

Also Read: Detox For Free At Home By Following These Tips

Swimmer’s itchcommon summer skin problems

This is a kind of an itchy rash and is also known as clam digger’s itch. It normally appears after swimming in oceans, lakes, or other bodies of water. It appears when they parasites in water come in contact with the skin that the swimsuit doesn’t cover. It is manifested in the form of little red spots or areas. In extreme cases, really itchy hives and blisters may appear. Since children usually tend in warmer, shallow water, they are more vulnerable to the swimmer’s itch. To prevent the swimmer’s itch, stay out of the infested water. Rub your skin with a towel after you get out of the water. That’s because the parasites began to burrow when the water on your skin starts to dry, not when you are in the water. However, if your skin stings while you rub your skin with water, stop immediately, as you might have mistaken the sea bather’s eruption with swimmer’s itch.

Also Read: Is Scandinavian Beauty The Next Big Thing After K-Beauty?

With a little precaution, summertime can be a lot of fun. Although summer skin problems are annoying. most of them are not lethal and usually only cause a little discomfort. However, if you don’t want that, just be cautious to avoid summer skin problems. To avoid summer skin problems, make sure you keep yourself hydrated. Take a shower twice a day. Another good way to avoid summer skin problems is to wear moisture wicking clothes. When you go swimming, make sure you don’t go in infested bodies of water to avoid summer skin problems.

Also Read: Revive Your Hair By Following These Simple Tips

Got any tips to fight summer skin problems? Share with you is in the comments below!

Also Read: Is Scandinavian Beauty The Next Big Thing After K-Beauty?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.