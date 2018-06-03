Soaring temperatures also bring a host of problems with them. Sunburn, bug bites, and heat rashes are a few summer skin problems that a lot of people face. However, some precautionary measures can help you avoid these summer skin problems. But, if in spite of your efforts, you are faced with skin problems in the summer season, do not worry as we have some simple measure and hacks that will help you tackle summer skin problems. Here is how you can prevent and heal summer skin problems.

Summer Skin Problems

Irritating Summer Skin Problem: Folliculitis

We tend to sweat a lot in summers and bacteria thrive in the sweaty skin. Bacteria feed on your sweat as well as on dead skin that blocks pores. This often leads to small pimples at the hair follicles. You can scrub the area with a benzoyl peroxide wash to get rid of bumps and prevent new ones from coming. You can also visit your dermatologist who will prescribe you antibacterial lotions to clear away the bumps faster. Make sure that the sunscreen you use on your body doesn’t clog pores. Try to take a shower when you swear and never wear the same clothes after a gymming session. Even if the clothes don’t smell bad, they probably have bacteria on it that can clog pores.

Razor Burn Is Avoidable

The good thing about winters is that the long sleeves and gloves cover your hairy arms but you are not afforded that luxury in summer. Shaving often causes razor burns and this also one of the most common summer skin problems. To avoid this problem, use a new razor blade and instead of using a bar soap, use a shaving cream. A common misconception is that you should shave in the opposite direction of your hair growth but that only increases the risk of getting ingrown hairs. It’s ok to repeat the process but avoid going against the grain. After you are done, use rubbing alcohol to clean that area. After that, apply a deodorant made for sensitive skin. It will prevent red bumps.

