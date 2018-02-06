Dry skin can be a real problem sometimes. Your face feels like a desert island. It looks parched and dull. Just like people with oily skin hate all that excess sebum on their face, people with dry skin hate the flakiness on their skin. In some cases, dry skin can almost be painful in the harsh winter months. Dry skin is also known as the aging skin because of the lack of moisture needed to keep skin supple and young. People with dry skin often face a problem while washing their face as it makes their skin dry. However, washing face is everyday necessary as otherwise, dirt accumulates on the face. If you struggle to find a suitable face wash for dry skin in the market, we have some ideas for homemade face wash for dry skin. The homemade face wash for dry skin is not drying like the store bought ones and will not make your skin feel taut and tight.

Homemade Face Wash For Dry Skin

Honey Face Wash

Honey is natures very own face wash. It is antibacterial so it keeps bacteria and germs at bay. It is also very moisturizing so it gives your complexion a boost. Honey is full of antioxidants and it has healing properties so using honey as a face wash will not only clean your face but will also repair problems such as marks and discolorations. Honey also protects the skin from environmental damage. Honey also has antiaging properties so using honey as a face wash is your best bet against premature aging. It can help you keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay. To use honey as a homemade face wash for dry skin, just apply raw honey on your face and let it sit for 10 minutes. Remove it with a scrubbing motion and wash off with lukewarm water.

Honey And Almond Homemade Face Wash For Dry Skin

If honey on its own doesn’t seem too enticing to you, you should give this honey almond face wash a good. Almonds are also very moisturizing as they contain almond oil. Almonds are one of the best sources of vitamin E. Vitamin E is required for preventing oxidative stress and for healing skin tissues. Almonds are very nourishing for the skin. To make your honey almond homemade face wash for dry skin, simply ground some almonds and mix them with a little honey to make a paste. Use this to lightly scrub your face. The ground almond will help clean your pores while the honey will provide moisturization. If you intend to use this daily, you can make a big batch of ground almonds and store it in an airtight jar.

Oatmeal Mask

Oatmeal contains saponins which help to remove dirt and grime from pores. It is also anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants too. Since oatmeal contains a good amount of fat, it is also hydrating and nourishing for dry skin. Regular use of oatmeal on your skin can make it soft and supple. To make your oatmeal homemade face wash for dry skin, just ground some almonds and store in a jar. Whenever you are washing your face, just take out some ground oatmeal and mix it with a little milk to wash your face. You can even add other soothing ingredients to this blend such as honey.

Honey Rose Water Face Wash

Rose water is extremely hydrating and soothing. It also anti-inflammatory. Rose water is a great natural cleanser so it can help you get rid of dirt and grime from your face. Rose water can make your face smooth and soft. Regular use of rose water can give your face an envious glow. To make your honey rosewater face wash, just combine the two and apply the concoction on your face. Wait for 10 minutes before washing it off with cool water. Your face will instantly feel fresh and hydrated.

Gram Flour Turmeric Face Wash

Gram flour is a great natural alternative to commercial face washes. It deep cleanses skin without stripping it off its natural oils or making it dry. In fact, it was frequently used in the subcontinent back in the days. Regular use of gram flour can even help you get rid of facial hair. Turmeric is highly anti-inflammatory. It also has healing properties and is great for brightening the skin. Curcumin, found in turmeric is an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral. Together, gram flour and turmeric are a powerful duo. To make gram flour and turmeric face wash, just combine the two and add a little milk to make a past. You can either use it as a scrub or a face mask. This is the best homemade face wash for sry skin. You can even add honey and lemon juice to it to give it a boost.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar restores the pH level of your skin. It doesn’t let your pores get clogged. You can make your own natural toner with apple cider vinegar which will be great for your dry skin. Just combine one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water. You can store this mixture in a little bottle. After cleaning your face, use this toner to keep your face supple. To use it, just put a little amount on a cotton pad and swipe on your face.

Milk And Flour

Make a paste by combining a little milk and flour. Apply evenly on your face and let it sit for about 5 minutes or until dry. It will pull away all the dirt and grime from your face without drying out your face. The milk makes the mask nourishing and hydrating. The lactic acid in milk is great for scrubbing away the upper layer of skin and getting rid of hyperpigmentation. This mask may also help you with facial hair.

Fuller’s Earth

Fuller’s earth or Multani mitti is also a natural face wash. Clays are great for purifying and detoxifying skin. You do not need to use it every day, twice a month would be enough. Prepare a paste with nourishing ingredients such as honey and milk. Multani mitti will deep cleanse your pores and liven up your complexion.

Coconut Milk Tomato Face Wash

Coconut milk is full of vitamin C and is great for achieving a youthful skin. It is very hydrating and prevents fine lines and wrinkles. It also has vitamin E so it is very nourishing for your skin. Tomato has astringent properties and can be very soothing for your skin. Tomatoes are great for giving your skin a glow and taking away dullness. To make this homemade face wash for dry skin, just combine equal parts of coconut milk and tomato juice and apply on your face. Wash after 5 minutes.

We have given you the ultimate homemade face wash for dry skin list above. You can experiment with them and then choose the one which suits you. Or you can mix and match and keep your skin care routine exciting. The good thing about these natural alternatives is that they are very calming and soothing. You do not have to worry about putting chemicals on your face or not knowing what you are putting on your face.

Make sure you moisturize after washing your face. This is because a dry skin is already dehydrated and in serious need of moisturization. It is always a good idea to use a serum or moisturizer after washing your face to rehydrate the face and keep it moisturized. Apart from keeping your skin hydrated, moisturizers can help you fight other concerns such as hyperpigmentation, fine lines, dullness etc. You can also use facial oils if you are looking for a natural alternative. Just use one or two drops all over your face to make sure you do not feel greasy and uncomfortable. Coconut oil and olive oil are both great natural moisturizers.

Got any homemade face wash for dry skin recipe that you would like to share with us? Let us know in the comments below!

