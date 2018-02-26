Even though we love ourselves a burger and a slice of cake, our skin and hair really don’t. The processed food diet we have grown up on will not really help us get flawless skin and silky hair. If you indulge in these guilty pleasures every now and then, it’s not really a problem. However, no matter what you put on your skin and your hair, it will not help if you do not feed them from within. That’s why you need superfoods. These beautifying foods can feed and heal your skin and hair from within. You will be able to notice a change in your skin and hair within a few weeks of incorporating these beauty foods into your diet. Getting rid of a diet full of junk and processed food, and adopting a healthy diet full of beautifying foods will not just be good for your skin and hair, but also for your overall health. Your energy levels will go up and your mood will also get better.

Beautifying Foods

Figs

Figs are truly incredible! They are a great detoxifier, just like lemons. The seeds inside the figs cleanse the digestive tract of toxins and mucus. This is crucial as when the digestive tract is blocked, it stops essential nutrients from getting transported to the skin. Figs are also high in antioxidants, which fight free radicals that cause wrinkles and fine lines. Figs are full of vitamin B6 and vitamin C and can help you get an even skin tone. Figs can also regulate your hormones and fight acne. Figs make a great snack, so swap your candies with figs!

Dates

Who needs candy when nature has given you dates? Dates aren’t just incredibly tasty, but full of fiber too. This supports your body’s metabolism and helps you debloat. In Muslim countries, dates are used to break fast after Ramadan because they give the body an energy boost. Dates are also a good source of copper. Copper helps your body absorb more iron, which in turn makes your skin produce more collagen. Dates are also highly anti-inflammatory and can help reduce redness too. This makes date an ideal snack for people with acne prone skin. Instead of your regular, unhealthy snacks, try snacking on dates to curb your hunger pangs.

Avocado

Avocados have taken the world by storm. They are everywhere on Instagram. Avocados are rank up high on the list of beautifying foods! They are abundant in protein and fatty acids. So, whether you eat avocados or put them on your hair in the form of a mask, they will make your hair lustrous! They are also high in vitamin B and E, which strengthen your hair follicles and makes your hair stronger and healthy. Avocados also stop split end from forming. To make a hair mask, just mash one avocado. Mix it with the yolk of one and egg and some coconut oil. Massage this mixture into your hair and let it stay for 30 minutes. Wash it off and shampoo your hair properly. Enjoy your silky, smooth hair!

Lemons

Have you seen the smooth and perfect the skin of Chinese women? Most Chinese women never skip a glass of warm water and lemon. Lemon is one of the best detoxifiers and it also stimulates your digestive system which helps your liver get rid of waste more easily. Lemons also boosts the lymphatic drainage. This helps reduce puffiness around your eyes and also toxins from your body. And most of all, lemons can help you achieve a clear and flawless skin. Lemons are surely one of the best detoxifying foods. Apart from incorporating lemons in your diet, you can also use lemons on your skin. They deep cleanse the pores and also help to get rid of discoloration. Just take two tablespoons of milk, one teaspoon of honey, and the juice of half a lemon. Apply this to your face using cotton balls. Let it sit for 15 minutes and wash off with warm water. This will help you get rid of acne marks, discoloration, and hyperpigmentation.

Pineapples

Pineapples are also one of the best beautifying foods. It has bromelain, which helps with digestion, and also helps your body produce more collagen. This makes your skin smoother and softer. The bromelain found in pineapple is also a great blood purifier and also increases circulation. It is best to buy and eat raw pineapples, and cooking and canning destroy bromelain.

Cabbage

Cabbages contain a lot of vitamin C. Vitamin C heals damaged tissues and also reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Apart from that, cabbages also have a lot of vitamin A, which fight fine lines. To get the most out of cabbages, either eat them raw or cook only lightly. You can steam or saute it too.

Chia Seeds

The humble chia seeds are tiny, but they are bursting with beautifying minerals and antioxidants. They are really high in Omega 3 so they are great for giving your skin a glow and getting rid of inflammation and dryness. Chia seeds also increase blood circulation, making your skin even. The good thing is that chia seeds can be sprinkled on almost anything, such as smoothies, salads, and yogurts. You can also top a glass of milk with chia seeds for your breakfast. It doesn’t get easier than this! You can even use chia seeds to make a scrub.Just combine two teaspoons of chia seeds with a quarter cup of water. Add two drops of lavender oil to the mixture. Scrub your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes before washing off with warm water.

Carrots

Carrots are high in beta-carotene and vitamin C. Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A by the body. Vitamin A is a vital nutrient for skin health. It repairs skin tissue and also protects it from the harmful rays of the sun. Vitamin A also keeps acne, blemishes, and wrinkles at bay. You can enjoy a delicious carrot salad or juice your carrots.

Beets

Beets are amazingly nutritious! They are a great source of anthocyanins, which is a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammations, slows down the aging process, and keeps wrinkles at bay. Beets are full of folate, which stimulates the production of new cells. New cells make your skin loos smoother and more elastic. Beets also have nitrates which increase blood flow and gives your skin a glow. Beets also work like a tonic for the liver. Cooking beets decrease their antioxidant content, so its best to consume them raw. You can juice them or add them to your salad.

Incorporate these beautifying foods in your diet for better skin and hair. When you will feed your skin and hair from within, your products will also work better. Apart from that, make sure you avoid junk and processed foods as they are neither good for your skin and hair nor for our overall health. Also, try to remain physically active. Exercise for at least 20 minutes at least 4 times a week.

