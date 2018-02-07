Dry skin is rough, itchy, flaky, and scaly. It is made worse by hot water, harsh soaps and skipping moisturizers. A dry skin is often dehydrated and in serious need of moisture. Low humidity and cold temperatures can make skin even drier. Some medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, psoriasis, diabetes, and malnutrition might also cause dry skin. Whatever the reason might be, one thing is for sure: dry skin can get super uncomfortable at times. Dry skin is also called the aging skin as it tends to show the various signs of aging faster. The reason behind this is the lack of moisture which leads to the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Luckily, with a few simple tips, you can take care of your dry skin. In the previous post, we discussed homemade facewashes for dry skin, today we will tell you about some natural face masks for dry skin.

Natural Face Masks For Dry Skin

Egg Yolk And Honey Mask

Egg yolk is made of fats and water, so it is great for dry skin. It is very hydrating for the skin and makes skin supple and soft. Egg yolk nourishes dry skin and takes away dullness. Egg yolks are also full of vitamin A and protein, which are both great for skin. Honey is high anti-inflammatory. It is also full of antioxidants. Honey has also been used for centuries for its antiaging properties which makes it great for dry skin as it is prone to premature aging. This is one of the most hydrating face masks for dry skin. Just beat the yolk of one egg and add a teaspoon of honey to it. Mix the two together. You should apply this mask after washing your face. Keep it on for 10 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water. You can repeat this mask once or twice a week.

Also Read: Skin Care Tips For Every Age Group

Banana Honey Mask

Banana has potassium, and vitamins C and E. All of these promote a healthy glowing skin. Banana is also very moisturizing and can make your skin soft and supple. Banana also contains vitamin A so it can help you get rid of hyperpigmentation. Banana may also delay aging. To make your banana and honey mask, simply peel a banana and mash it thoroughly with a fork. Once you are done, add a tablespoon of honey to it and combine the two ingredients properly. You may add more honey if required. If you do not want to mash your banana, you can also put the two ingredients in a blender. Apply the mixture on your face and let it stay for 15 minutes. Wash off with clean water.

Also Read: Get Glowing Skin In A Month By Following These Tips

Yogurt And Strawberry Mask

Yogurt is a great anti-aging ingredient. It can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Yogurt also contains lactic acid which helps to slough away dead skin cells and refine pores. Yogurt is also full of antioxidants and fights free radicals. Apart from moisturizing your skin, yogurt can also brighten it. Strawberry is brimming with vitamin C. Vitamin C boosts collagen production which helps your skin remain youthful. Vitamin C also brightens the skin and lightens marks. Strawberries are also very nourishing. They will also refine your pores. To make this mask, simply mash around 3 strawberries with a fork. Add a tablespoon of yogurt to it. Apply on your face and let it stay for 10 minutes. This is one of the best brightening natural face masks for dry skin.

Also Read: This Is How You Should Cleanse For A Flawless Skin!

Aloe Vera And Cream Mask

Aloe vera is very soothing for the skin. It is antibacterial and helps heal the skin. It is also a natural sunscreen. It can also help reduce sunburns and reduce scars and marks on the face. However, using the gel alone might not be a good idea for those with a dry skin. That’s why it is best to combine it with milk cream if your skin is dry. The cream has fats which help to nourish, hydrate, and moisturize the skin. To make this mask, just scoop out around a tablespoon of aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant. Mix it with two tablespoons of cream. Apply the masks on your face and let it stay for 15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.

Also Read: Tips To Get Smooth Skin This Winter

Oatmeal And Yogurt Mask

Oatmeal can be very calming for your dry, irritated skin. It contains saponins which can remove dirt from skin pores. Oatmeal is also anti-inflammatory. It also contains antioxidants which prevent the free radicals from destroying your skin. Since oatmeal contains fat, it is also very hydrating for the skin. To make this mask, just finely ground around two tablespoons of oats. Mix it with two tablespoons of yogurt. Apply this mask on your face for 20 minutes. This mask will leave your skin hydrated and moisturized. With regular use, it can even out your skin tone and make it glow.

Also Read: Add These Products To Your Skin Care Routine Before 40 To Look Younger Longer!

Avocado And Honey Mask

Avocados are great for dry skin as they are rich in natural oils. You only need one half of an avocado for this masks. Apart from fatty acids, avocados are also rich in antioxidants and vitamins. This can give your complexion a boost and rescue your dry and chapped skin. The oils found in avocado can penetrate your skin deeply and hydrate it. To make this avocado and honey mask, simply combine mashed avocado and one tablespoon of honey. Apply it on your face for 10 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Also Read: Fall Skin Care: Natural Body Moisturizers

Egg And Olive Oil Mask

As we stated above, egg yolk contains fats and water which are very moisturizing for the skin. Olive oil is a great beautifying oil and extremely moisturizing. It is full of vitamin E, which heals and repair skin. To make this mask, simply combined a mashed banana, the yolk of one egg, and 2 teaspoons of olive oil. This mask is very hydrating and it will lock in moisture to your skin.

Also Read: Skin care tips for humid weather

Turmeric And Yogurt Mask

This is one of the best natural face masks for dry skin. Turmeric is anti-inflammatory. It is very calming and has skin brightening properties too. Combined together, turmeric and yogurt are great for all skin types. To make this mask, simply add one-fourth teaspoon of turmeric to tablespoons of honey. Scrub your face gently with this mixture and then leave on for five minutes. It will deep cleanse your skin and purify your pores. You can also add honey to this mixture to make it more hydrating and nourishing.

Also Read: The Skincare Secrets You Absolutely Need To Know!

Honey And Coffe Mask

This one is the last on our natural face masks for dry skin list. Coffee is full of antioxidants. Coffee is also a great natural exfoliator. Coffee can make your skin soft and supple. To make this mask, simply take one teaspoon of ground coffee and combine with one tablespoon of milk. Scrub your face lightly with it and leave it on for five minutes.

Also Read: Ways To Keep Oily Skin Under Control This Summer

Try these natural face masks for dry skin to hydrate your skin. The type of skin we get is largely decided by our genes and we can not do much about it. What we can do, however, is learn to manage the skin we have been given. If you have dry skin, your goal should be to keep it moisturized. Never use harsh soaps as they can further dry out your skin. Do not wash your face with hot water as it is very dehydrating for the skin. Use a gentle, nourishing cleanser. Try different natural face masks for dry skin every week. Always use a moisturizer at the end. Apart from that, eat foods rich in good fats such as coconuts, almonds, walnuts, and avocados. These will help to keep your skin supple from within. Also, eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables as their water content is high so they will hydrate your skin from within.

Also Read: 10 Most Effective Body Moisturizers For This Dry Weather

Share your ideas for natural face masks for dry skin in the comments below!

Also Read: Eat These Superfoods For A Glowing Skin!