Who in the world does not want a flawless complexion? Unfortunately, it is not so easy to have a flawless skin. The problem is exacerbated for oily skin beauties because their skin is prone to breakouts. Somehow, these breakouts always appear before special events such as weddings, religious festivals, or parties. Although there are some medicines available n the market that claim to bring down pimples in 24 hours, you should also keep natural emergency zit zappers in mind. Please note that these remedies do not work the same for everyone. Moreover, you should also be mindful of your diet. When an important event is coming up, increase your intake of water, fruits, and vegetables. Limit or stop the intake of sugar and processed foods. Remember, you should always attack zits from both inside and outside.

Natural Emergency Zit Zappers

Cinnamon + Honey

It is claimed that a paste of cinnamon and honey applied on pimples overnight will remove them completely. To do this, just take some ground cinnamon and add a few drops of honey to make a paste. Make sure it is not too runny. Use this paste as a spot treatment, and apply it on zits. Needless to say, you must wash your face before applying this paste. Honey and cinnamon are one of the best emergency zit zappers. Honey and cinnamon together will kill the acne causing bacteria and calm down the inflammation.

Also Read: These Skin-Care Ingredients Might Be Breaking You Out

Toothpaste

Although toothpaste is not something natural, I have included it in the list as you can easily find it in your homes. Many people on acne forums say that toothpaste is one of the best emergency zit zappers. On the flip side, an equal number of people say that toothpaste burned their skin. To check if toothpaste suits your skin, apply it on a zit for a small period of time to check how your skin reacts. if there is no allergic reaction, you can go ahead with this remedy. Avoid a very tiny amount of white toothpaste on our zits and go to bed. The toothpaste will zap your zit overnight. Toothpaste will dry out a pimple. Avoid using it if you have a sensitive skin though.

Also Read: DIY Face Masks To Give Your Skin A Healthy Glow

Ice

Good old ice is also one of the great emergency zit zappers. Apply ice on your zits several times a day. This will help calm down the swelling and redness. You will hopefully notice a dramatic reduction in the size of your acne. Ice will help dry out a pimple. It will also help calm down the inflammation. So, if you have an important event coming up and your enemy zit showed up, shrink it with some ice!

Also Read: Pore Minimizing Products For A Flawless Skin

Alum

Alum is a natural antiseptic and astringent. It will fight the acne bacterias. Ground some alum into a powder. Make a paste of it with water and apply it on areas of concerns before going to bed. The size of your acne will be dramatically reduced by the morning.

Also Read: Treat Your Skin With These Vitamin C Products

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is also one of the most effective emergency zit zappers. Make sure you dilute it with another oil before using it. Tea tree oil is a great disinfectant and also soothes skin. It will dry out pimples. Use it every night before going to bed.

Also Read: Hydrate Your Skin With These Easy Tips

Most of all, remember, a zit should not stop you from having fun. If a zit does show up on an important event and you are unable to get rid of it, cover it with a good concealer. The emergency zit zappers listed above have been tried by many. A good idea is to use two of them together. For instance, you can sleep with a honey cinnamon mask and ice your face the next day. This will amplify their effect.

Also Read: No Poo Method: The Latest Hair Care Trend!

Which is your favorite emergency zit zapper? Share with us in the comments blow!

Also Read: Top Vitamins For Skin