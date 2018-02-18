There are many varieties of apples and all the varieties have a lot of nutrition, but green apple is full of vitamins, minerals, protein, and apple. That’s why today we will tell you about green apple nutrition. Green apples have a lot of benefits. They can fight digestive disorders, have a low level of good cholesterol, regulate glucose levels, and also improve appetite. A lot of times green apples can be a bought at a lower price than the red apples. The health benefits of green and red apples are not radically different, but green apples have more fiber, lesser carbs, and are less sugary. This makes them a perfect snack!

Green Apple Nutrition

Here is a breakdown of nutrients found in green apple:

Minerals: Copper, Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Magnese, Potassium, Zinc

Vitamins: A, B-6, C, E, Riboflavin, Niacin, Thiamin

Carbohydrates: Fiber

Protein: Full of protein

Sugar: Full of healthy sugar

Now that you have an overview of green apple nutrition, let’s talk about the benefits of green apples.

Dietary Fiber

Green apple has a lot of dietary fiber. This helps to regulate bowel movements and improve the overall digestion process. A medium-sized apple has about 4 grams of fiber. That is 17% of the daily recommended value. A portion of the fiber consists of both soluble and insoluble fibers known as pectin. Soluble fiber has a good effect on the friendly bacteria in the gut.

Good Cholesterol

Green apples make you feel full, so you don’t have to worry about overeating. This makes them an ideal choice for people wanting to lose weight. Green apples also do not have any bad cholesterol. So, it is great for people who want to maintain a healthy weight. Since green apples are high in fiber, they can help to lower cholesterol.

Improve Digestion

If you indulged in a heavy meal and are worried about the aftermaths, you can have a green apple. It will ease digestion since it has digestive enzymes. Thus you will not feel bloated.

Helps With Digestive Tract And Liver Issues

Green apples are great for preventing and reducing digestive tract issues and liver problems. They can also help with constipation and diarrhea. They contain Maleic acid and tartaric acid, both of which reduce the chances of indigestion.

Antioxidants

Green apples contain polyphenol and flavonoid, both of which are antioxidants. Antioxidants fight free radicals in the body and reduce oxidative stress.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K helps with blood coagulation. Without vitamin K, you may experience abnormal bleeding. This can make the process of healing slower. Vitamin K also helps the body absorb calcium. A good idea to reach your daily vitamin K requirements is to drink a glass of green apple juice. It provides 11.7% of the daily vitamin K requirements.

Appetite Boost

Green apples have organic acids which help the appetite. So, if you have a low appetite because of intestinal peristalsis, you should try green apples.

Energy

Green apples can also boost energy. This is because they have carbohydrates. So, green apples can be a great idea for people who play sports or lead a very active life. Apples are also full of simple sugars like sucrose, fructose, and glucose. The great thing is that despite being high in sugar and carbs, the glycemic index of apples is low.

Beauty Benefits

Now that you know about green apple nutrition, you are probably wondering if it has beauty benefits too. Green apples are great for restoring and enhancing beauty. Since green apples have vitamins A, B, C, and E, they can make your skin glow. Green apples can also help with skin diseases as they are full of antioxidants. Green apples also purify the blood. Since a lot of skin diseases are directly connected to blood, green apples can greatly help. Green apples also keep the gums healthy.

Green Apple Nutrition VS Red Apple Nutrition

You might be wondering about the difference between a red apple and green apple nutrition. Each variety has its own benefits. For those mindful of carbs and sugar, green apples are recommended. However, the difference is very small. The health benefits are almost the same. But, green apples have a little more fiber content and less sugar and carbs than red apple. However, red apples have more antioxidants. But, the difference is negligible. Red apples have more anthocyanins that are found in the red peel. It has many antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory benefits.

Apples, green or red, are great for snacking. They are really nutritious and have a lot of health benefits. If you do not prefer apples on their own, you can look for recipes such as apple salad, baked apple, etc. The green apple nutrition content is very high and you should surely incorporate green apples into your diet.

Think we left out something about green apple nutrition? Let us know in the comments below!

