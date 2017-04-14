Rejuvenate Body and Soul For Health and Fitness

We are living in the times when it is fairly easy to get worn out and exhausted. The life too fast paced and not everyone can keep up with it. However the challenges of life require that we constantly keep on moving. There is no time for stopping over and catching our breath. As there is so much as a person can bear so there are times when we need to stop and rejuvenate ourselves before we can move any forward. In this article we will list the basic steps that are required to rejuvenate body and soul.

Steps to rejuvenate body and soul

Rejuvenation of the body

Let us discuss about physical rejuvenation. When you are stressed out after a long assignment in the work or after a breakup from a long and exhausting relationship, you feel that your body cannot take it anymore. You just want to lay back and don’t do anything or feel anything. Your mind feels numb and your body feels weak and helpless. This is the time when you must leave everything for a couple of days or a week and invest your time and energies in trying to rejuvenate body and soul completely.

Rejuvenate your body

There are many ways in which you can pamper your body an to rejuvenate body and soul to take out all the stress and fatigue from it. here are a few of the ideas. You can choose whatever method you deem good for your own body.

Short term Physical rejuvenating techniques

Here are some steps you can take immediately if you are on the breaking point.

Take a long hot bath with aroma candles lighted and rejuvenating bath salts and bath bombs. Make sure the water stays warm for long. You can add more and more hot water while unplugging after half an hour and filling the tub again with hot water. The long bath will take away all the stress and dirt from the body. As your body cleanses so does your mind and you will feel light and rejuvenated after the experience?

Book a spa day. If you are too tired to do anything on your own. Book a day long luxury treatment at a spa. There you can try different things like the sauna, steam room, pool, Jacuzzi etc besides having treatments such as foot or head massage. There are day spas as well as destination spas where you can spend a few days to have a complete rejuvenation. This method is good to rejuvenate body and soul both.

Call a masseuse over to your place. If you cannot afford the time or money to go to a spa, then you can call a massage expert at home and pay him for an hour treatment. It will be much cheaper than going to a spa.

Go for a long nature walk. This is also a good way to relax given that you have enough energy. Choose a route that has lots of trees and greenery. Take a few essentials with you and go for a long and relaxing walk. Try to leave behind any gadgets that connect you to work or any other thing that is causing you to stress out.

Long term Physical rejuvenating Steps

These are the steps that require some planning and arrangements to be made, before they can be tn. However these plans are both relaxing and rewarding.

Go for a short trip to some beautiful place. Like go for hiking, trekking, mountain climbing or camping for a day or two. You can pan the trip with some group or alone. Going with a group is more fun as you will meet new people and have company and if something goes wrong, you have the help of others with you.

Eat the right things. Eating right is very important to rejuvenate your body. Healthy eating helps in cleaning the body from the insides. Green vegetables are good for detox of the body. They are good for digestion. They make the body nice and strong. Eating light keeps the body fit. Eat whole food instead of processed foods. Drink lots of water. Follow a healthy lifestyle for a long term physical rejuvenating experience.

Taking some time off work and going to visit the family. If your family lives far away, and you have been delaying the trip to your home for the longest time ever. It is a high time you forget about delaying the trip any more. Just visit the family to get the warmth and strength from the strong ties of love.

Get a hobby. Having a relaxing hobby is a great way to cool off from the stress of daily routine. Go for something easy that will relax your mind and take it from the things that are causing you to stress out. Gardening is very rewarding hobby, however if you do not have a place to practice gardening there are many other hobbies too or you can try out on indoor plants too. There is horseback riding, painting, coloring or any other hobby. Just make sure it is a hobby not an addiction to a mobile game or a tv show. It must be healthy for your body and your mind.

Visit another city or a historical place near you. Change of scenery, is always a great to lift up your spirits and take your mind away from the daily stress and fatigue.

Rejuvenate your mind and soul

Even if the body is at rest and your mind is not at peace you cannot function properly and face the ups and down of everyday life. So you must rejuvenate your mind also. Here are some cool tips to rejuvenate your mind and your soul.

First things first. In order to have a clean and clear mind, the first step is to do away with all the negative thoughts and emotions. Do not hold any grudges and forget about hatreds. Try your best to forgive and forget. That is the only way you can achieve mental peace. Forgive yourself and forgive others to get the best results.

Compel yourself to start thinking about a new beginning. It may be just as simple as a new week after the week. Make yourself be thankful for a little break that you have from a previous hectic routine may it be just for a day and during this short break prepare your body and your mind to take on the incoming challenges, calmly and peacefully. Think that you can accomplish anything with a little motivation and perseverance. Give yourself that motivation.

Some exercises to Rejuvenate Body and Soul

Yoga

It is the best thing not only for the peace of mind but also for your body and health. The benefits of doing yoga everyday are many in fact countless. We all know the basics, it keeps us fit, help us relax, give a tone and shape to our bodies and it is a natural cure for muscles spasms and back problems. If you learn yoga from the right instructors it can heal you in many different ways. It can not only heal your body but your soul also. However it does take a lot of time and energy to understand and learn.

Yoga is a mix of both physical and mental exercise. Of course all these advantages do not come in an easy way. You have to work hard to get them and learn them.

Meditation

The second best method to rejuvenate your mind is to meditate. Meditation unlike yoga is just the exercise of the mind although it has physical benefits too. In this exercise you clear your mind from all the thought and have a clear and serene demeanor afterwards. The secret of clearing the mind from all the thoughts is to focus all your energies on one point. When you are strongly focusing on one point all the other thoughts a removed and the mind feels fresh and light. That is the secret to meditation. You cannot really comprehend the advantages of this exercise unless you practice it yourself. Only then can you fully understand the power and reach of meditation. It will open up your minds deepest recesses and cleanse all of it.

Being emotionally active and positive

It means that one must care for the people in one’s surroundings. There are people all around us. One must be emotionally intelligent enough to feel empathy and love for their fellowmen. Have good relationships with the people all around you, your family, neighbors, and colleagues in the office. Being emotionally active is very important to rejuvenate body and soul.

To sum it all up, the best way to rejuvenate is to keep the requirements of both the mind and the body in perspective because for complete rejuvenation of yourself both these components play a part. rejuvenate body and soul is equally important.

How do you rejuvenate when you are feeling down? Share your ideas of rejuvenation with us in the comments section below.