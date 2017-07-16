You have probably heard about the effectiveness of castor oil for growing out hair and eye lashes, but did you know that castor oil has many other impressive beauty uses? Yes, this humble oil has a lot to offer. And the best part is that castor oil is easily available everywhere, and it isn’t very expensive like some other oils. Read on to find out the beauty uses of castor oil!

Beauty Uses of Castor Oil

Castor Oil For Hair Growth

Castor oil is antibacterial and antifungal. It is abundant in vitamin E, fatty acids, and proteins. Castor oil has a really thick consistency so you may be wondering how to use it on your hair. The trick to using castor oil on your hair is diluting it with some other oil such as olive oil or coconut oil first. Castor oil improves blood circulation to the scalp, thereby promoting hair growth. Castor oil also has antioxidants which help the keratin in your hair. This makes your hair smoother and stronger. The internet is full of castor oil reviews where reviewers have reported that their hair growth increased three folds! For best results, massage your head with diluted castor oil before going to bed, at least thrice a week.

Castor Oil To Prevent Hair Loss

Not only is castor oil is great for promoting hair growth, it can also stop hair loss. It is high in ricinoleic acid which is great for your hair. Since castor oil is antibacterial and antifungal, it can fight dandruff and scalp infections that cause hair loss. The ricinoleic acid will also balance the Ph of your scalp, and restore its health by replenishing its natural oils. Castor oil also has protein, and a lack of protein is the reason why sometimes hair falls off.

Castor Oil For Growing Eyelashes

Castor oil will help you get long, luscious lashes for the same reasons it helps with hair growth. Find an old, used mascara, and clean it thoroughly. Once it dries, put castor oil in it. Use the wand to apply castor oil to your lashes daily before sleeping. Just be very careful, and make sure it doesn’t enter your eyes.

Castor Oil For Oil Cleansing

Oil cleansing is a popular method used for cleansing the face with an oil blend. The idea behind oil cleansing is to use something natural to cleanse your face while maintaining the balance of skin’s natural oils, As you know, harsh cleansers strip the skin of its natural oils. Proponents of the oil cleaning method say that it moisturizes and nourishes their skin. The oils in your oil blend will help unclog pores and cleanse them. Basically, oil dissolves oil. There are different oil blends depending on skin types, but all of them have castor oils in varying proportions. Do some research on the internet, and find out the blend that best works for your skin. Oil cleansing is one of the best beauty uses of castor oil.

Castor Oil For Face Hydration

Castor oil can be used to hydrate and moisturize your face. One of the ways to do that is to use it as a face mask. Simply beat an egg yolk and add a few drops of castor oil to it. Apply this on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wash it off and follow with a gentle cleanser. Moisturize afterward and enjoy your supple skin!

Castor Oil For Eye Puffiness

No one likes to wake up to puffy eyes. Unfortunately, no amount of sleep helps some of us. To remedy this, simply apply a few drops of coconut oil and castor oil to your face before going to sleep every night. Castor oil will help reduce swelling.

Castor Oil For Chapped Lips

A little warning first. Castor oil doesn’t really have the best taste. SO when you apply it on your lips, make sure it doesn’t get anywhere inside your mouth. Castor oil is great for chapped and dry lips. Simply apply a drop or two on your lips and you are good to go!

Castor Oil For Scars

Castor oil can be used to reduce the appearance of scars. Since castor oil is full of beneficial fatty acid and vitamin E, it helps to heal and nourish scars. It also promotes the growth of new, healthy tissues. It also boosts blood circulation, thereby speeding up the healing process. In short, castor oil is great for scars. After cleaning the affected area, apply castor oil.

Castor Oil For Acne

Since castor oil is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, it could be use combat acne. Castor oil will help unclog pores, fight bacteria, and cleanse skin, which will help calm down acne. Just be sure to test it on a little part of your face first before using it all over your face. To use, simply wash your face with a cleanser and let it dry. Use castor oil as a spot treatment.

Castor Oil For Nails

If you have weak and brittle nails, castor oil can rescue you. Castor oil will help heal your nails and make them stronger. Massage your nails with castor oil every night before sleeping for maximum benefits.

There are many beauty uses of castor oil but make sure what you are using is the real deal. Make sure you get your castor oil from a reliable place. For castor oil to work, it must be 100% pure. A lot of times remedies don’t work the way we would want them to because the ingredients we use are not pure and natural.

Do you use castor oil? Which of the beauty uses of castor oil do you like? Let us know in the comments below!

