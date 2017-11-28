Who doesn’t want white teeth? Unfortunately, keeping your teeth pearly white is often not that easy. A lot of things we eat lead to the discoloration of our teeth. Tea and coffee are one of the biggest culprits but it is not so easy for most people to avoid caffeine. WHitening strips and treatments are often very expensive. So, how to get white teeth? We have compiled a list of things you must do to get white teeth.

White Teeth

Eat Cleansing Foods

Just like there are some foods that can stain and discolor your teeth, some can help clean your teeth. These are usually the foods that are firm and crisp and help clean your teeth as you eat them. Some examples are raw carrots, popcorns, apples, and celery. For the best results, eat these teeth friendly foods at the end of your meal, especially when you know you will not be able to brush your teeth immediately after eating.

Change Your Toothbrush

It is imperative to toss your toothbrush every two to three ones and replace it with a new one. Over time, bacteria accumulates on your toothbrush and if you do not replace it, you are simply transferring that bacteria to your mouth. Apart from that, you should hold your toothbrush at a 45 degrees angle against your gums while brushing your teeth and gently move it in a circular motion, instead of the usual back and forth motion. Hold your toothbrush like a pencil and avoid scrubbing too hard.

Brush At least Two Times A Day

It is very important to brush as soon as you get up and before you go to bed at nigh. These are the most critical times. This is because saliva dries up at night, so you need to clean up all the gunk before sleeping. Saliva keeps cavity-causing plaque away from your teeth. It is also crucial to brush your teeth as soon as you get up because you need to brush off the bacteria and plaque. Otherwise, you will have bad breath in the morning.

Diet

As mentioned before, your diet largely determines what your teeth look like. If you are a fan of black tea, wine, cigarettes, or scars, your teeth will show it. Apart from that caffeinated beverages such as colas and sodas, dark juices, and gravy can also make your teeth dingy. Basically, anything that is dark can be bad for your teeth. So, what to do> You should brush immediately after the consumption of food items that can potentially discolor or stain your teeth. You can also use a bleaching agent that works or perhaps visit your dentist if your teeth are stained.

Clean Your Tongue

You should not just clean your teeth, you should clean your tongue too. Cleaning your tongue with a scraper removes tongue plaque and also freshens the breath. The buildup of the bacteria on the tongue is also a big cause of bad breath. Scraping and cleaning your tongue daily can help you get rid of this problem. It is better to use a tongue scrape than a toothbrush to clean your tongue.

Mouth Wash

If you want to check if your breath is fresh, just lick your palm and smell it. If you do not like what you smell, try a sugar-free breath mint. Buy an alcohol-free mouthwash. A lot of mouthwashes available in the market have a lot of alcohol which can dry out tissues in the mouth, and make them more susceptible to bacteria.

