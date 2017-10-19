If a clear, flawless skin is our best accessory, then glossy and bouncy hair is definitely our crowning glory! Your hair can make a huge impact on your face. It can make or break your entire look. A good hairstyle can totally transform you. For people with thin and limp hair, this is not always so easy. Thin and fine hair usually look lifeless. It is very difficult to style them. There is not much to style anyway! This may sound harsh, but it is true! Fortunately, there are remedies which can help you give life and body to your hair. Bouncy and voluminous hair look incredibly chic! It can uplift your own look. If you want your hair to look voluminous, try these bouncy hair remedies!

Bouncy Hair Remedies

Don’t Shampoo Your Hair Every Day

If you want your hair to be healthy, you must nourish it. When we shampoo our hair daily, we strip it of its natural oils. When this happens, out hair becomes dry and damage prone. To prevent this from happening, avoid shampooing your hair every day. Try not to wash your hair more than 3 times a week. When you do shampoo, use a low sulfate or a sulfate free shampoo. Follow with a conditioner to moisturize your hair. This will help you achieve a glossy look.

Onion Juice

Onion juice is great for promoting hair growth. In fact, onion has even helped people grow hair on their bald patches. It is proven remedy to promote hair growth and stop hair loss. Juice an onion, and apply its juice on your hair. If you can’t juice it, just blend it with some water. Strain it, and apply on your hair. If that is also not convenient, then just grate two small onions and squeeze out the juice. Leave the juice on for 30 minutes. Shampoo your hair afterward. Do this regularly if you want bouncy hair. Onion has a lot of sulfur, which promotes hair growth.

Oil Your Hair Regularly

If you want bouncy hair, you must keep it healthy. Oiling your hair will not only restore moisture but also provide vital nutrients to your hair. These nutrients will nourish your hair and prove healthy growth. They will also protect your hair from damage. A good way to oil your hair is to massage the oils gently into your hair. A good massage will stimulate blood flow to hair. This will help your hair grow. There are many oils that you can apply to your hair such as coconut oil, mustard oil, olive oil, and black seed oil. You can also mix all the oils together to prepare a powerful blend. Leave oil for 2-3 hours at least so they can work their magic. It is also a good idea to leave it on overnight.

Protein Treatment

Our hair is mostly made up of protein fibers which come from the follicles on the scalp. A protein-rich diet can help you strengthen your hair from within. For truly bouncy hair, you must do a protein treatment too. An egg is an excellent source of protein. It is also a humectant so it will help you get rid of greasiness too To make your own protein treatment, beat an egg with some yogurt. Yogurt is a great hair conditioner. Apply this paste on your hair and let it sit for 20 minutes at least. Wash off with a shampoo. If you are worried about egg smell, rinse your hair with some lemon water. Rinse again with plain water, and enjoy your shiny, bouncy hair!

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are also great for giving body to your hair. They make your hair bouncy and voluminous. Fenugreek seeds can also help with hair loss. There are many ways to use fenugreek seeds for your hair. We will tell you about two. The first is to seeps fenugreek seeds in oil to prepare fenugreek oil. Take 1 cup of olive oil and 1 cup of coconut oil. Pour them in a glass bottle. Add a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds to the bottle. Keep this bottle in a sunny place for about 15 days. After that, your oil will b ready to use. The second way is to boil some fenugreek seeds in water and blend them the next day. The resulting mixture can be used as a hair mask. It will make your really bouncy and glossy.

Banana And Honey Mask

Banana and honey are very moisturizing. Prepare a hair mask by mixing mashed bananas and honey. Apply it on your hair and let it stay on your hair for 30 minutes. You can also blend the ingredients to make a mask. This mask will make your hair very smooth and voluminous.

Try these remedies consistently if you want bouncy hair. The key thing to remember is that your hair needs nutrients to look its best.

