Today is the first day of 2018. Despite breaking our resolutions every year, we make new ones! In case you haven’t made any resolutions yet or are looking for new ones, we have some beauty resolutions you can take inspiration from this year. These beauty resolutions will take you closer to your dream of achieving a clear and flawless skin. They are easy to follow and require no special equipment or ingredients.

Beauty Resolutions 2018

Drink More Water

We all know the importance of water! If you want a poreless, flawless skin, you must drink at least 2 liters of water every single day. Water will not only hydrate your body, it will also help flush toxins from your body. When your body will be hydrated and clean from the inside, it will show on your skin! Water will have a good impact on your overall health too as our organs require water to function properly. If you do not like drinking water, you can try detox water or infused water.

Skin Care

You need to have a good skin care regimen if you want clear skin. You should select your skin care products based on your skin type. It is very important to cleanse, tone and moisturize your face daily. If you are suffering from skin problems such as acne, you should visit your dermatologist. It is also important to exfoliate your skin three times a week as exfoliation helps your skin get rid of dead skin cells.

Hair Care

Hair is your crowning glory. Hair can make or break your whole look. To make your hair look gorgeous, you need to take care of it. Make it a beauty resolution to take care of your hair this year. Start your new year with a new haircut! Make sure you go for trims regularly. Invest in good hair care products. Stay away from products with harmful ingredients such as parabens and sulfate. Avoid using hot tools regularly. Use a treatment or hair mask once every week to provide nourishment and hydration to your hair. Try to eat foods which are good for your hair.

Avoid Stress

Stress can wreak havoc on your skin and cause your hair to fall out. Stress is not something which can be avoided easily but try to learn to manage stress. Try not to stress about things which are not in your control. Do yoga and meditation to de-stress and to calm yourself. Do more of the things which make you happy.

Commit to taking care of yourself and adopt these beauty resolutions. They are simple but effective. Consistency is the key. Try not to forget your resolutions at the end of this month.