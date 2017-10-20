Top 10 Most Effective Body Moisturizers
GLORIA “CARIBBEAN COCKTAIL”
It is neither a cream, nor milk, nor a serum, but a luxurious body butter. This cocktail delicately cares for your skin. It gets absorbed into the skin easily and doesn’t leave behind a film. It has coconut oil which moisturizes and softens skin. It also increases cell turn over with vitamin A and E. It also has mango and aloe extracts which give it a fresh and exquisite aroma.
CHANEL BODY EXCELLENCE
It is very difficult to find a more effective body moisturizer than Chanel Body Excellence. It does not only have emollient oils but also contains ginger extract, that restores and increases the skin elasticity. To get maximum results, Chanel experts recommend you apply this body moisturizer using a light massage and pay special attention to the waist and abdominal area.
GUERLAIN SUPER AQUA-BODY SERUM
This one is weightless, like silk. This moisturizing serum called Guerlain Super Aqua-Body Serum is a luxury in its purest form. Even the process of applying this product is incredibly sensual. The light texture of the serum easily slides over the skin and delicately takes care of it. The formula of this body moisturizer is based on the patented “desert rose” complex, that not only sounds very poetic but also brilliantly helps with dryness and loss of elasticity.
DECLEOR AROMA SVELT
This one was literally created for home spa ritual. It is like a body serum. It has a dizzying aroma and light oily texture. This product is great for an evening massage to get rid of tension at the end of the day. The oil in it not only delicately moisturizes and softens the skin but also increase skin elasticity.
THALGO COLD CREAM MARINE
Thalgo Cold Cream Marine regenerating body cream boasts of a very rich texture, so it is great for dry and sensitive skin. It has a mixture of regenerating oils, and a lipid complex based on cocoa, shea butter and cupua, that helps to retain moisture for a longer time in the cells, thereby protecting them from dehydration. As a result, there is no dryness and discomfort during the day.
ANNE SEMONIN EXTREME COMFORT BODY CREAM
Body moisturizer Anne Semonin Extreme Comfort Body Cream has a nice oily texture, and delicately cares for the skin, protecting and softening it. Because of a formula enriched with macadamia and shea oils, it not only has moisturizing but also a smoothing effect. Beeswax in the cream increases the protective functions, and the laminaria extract saturates the skin cells with minerals and beneficial microelements.
KIEHL’S CRÈME DE CORPS
Kiehl’s Crème de Corps is super-nutritive body moisturizer which guarantees an instant wow effect. The cream removes the feeling of tightness and dryness, gets perfectly absorbed, and leaves no feeling of a sticky film. Squalane, beta-carotene, and nutritive oils in the moisturizers help to hydrate dehydrated cells. This cream is almost fragrance-free, so it is great for people who are sensitive to smells.
CAUDALIE DIVINE OIL
Divine Caudalie oil is a one of a kind product. It is a suitable format for dry oil. After spraying, it instantly penetrates the skin and leaves behind a feeling of hydration and immense comfort. It has a delicate aroma. The composition has the freshness of the grapefruit, notes of the Bulgarian rose, and the chords of pink pepper. Your skin will surely thank you if you put this on.
GARNIER BODY
This oil format is a great option for daily moisturizing in the winter season. This is a best seller from Garnier. It is a great beauty oil and gives a feeling of immense comfort, perfectly softening and moisturizing the skin. It has four oils: macadamia, almonds, argan, and roses, as well as essential Omega acids for the beauty and health of the skin.
These are all very effective body moisturizers. They are one of the best sellers. They will help you avoid discomfort and dryness during fall by keeping your body hydrated, moisturized and supple. We pay a lot of attention to our face but forget our body. Our whole body requires attention. Just like you use a face moisturizer, body moisturizers are important too. They will become even more significant in the upcoming chilly months when most people take hot showers. Hot showers can strip your body of its natural oils and dry it out. Body moisturizers can help but pack moisture in your body.
Which body moisturizers are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below!
