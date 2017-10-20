GLORIA “CARIBBEAN COCKTAIL”

It is neither a cream, nor milk, nor a serum, but a luxurious body butter. This cocktail delicately cares for your skin. It gets absorbed into the skin easily and doesn’t leave behind a film. It has coconut oil which moisturizes and softens skin. It also increases cell turn over with vitamin A and E. It also has mango and aloe extracts which give it a fresh and exquisite aroma.

