K-beauty has really taken the world by strong. While K-beauty is here to stay, it certainly doesn’t mean that we will stop taking inspiration from other countries! These days, people are dying to know Scandinavian beauty secrets. And there is a good reason behind it: the Scandinavian women. Women hailing from Norway, Denmark, and Sweden are in a league of their own! The world is fascinated with their beauty. And now, the world wants to know what is it that makes Scandinavian women so beautiful. Today, we are going to tell you Scandinavian beauty secrets that we know you have been waiting for!

Scandinavian Beauty Secrets

Scandinavian Women Understand The Importance Of Hydration

Scandinavian countries experience warm summers and really cold winters. So, Scandinavian women try to make sure that their skin is properly hydrated and moisturized. They stick to a skincare routine which involves cleansing oils, facial mists, serums and sheet masks. Particularly during the harsh winter, women in Scandinavian countries use a cleansing oil to cleanse their skin without drying it out. After that, they use a serum and a day cream for hydration. They tend to pick serums and creams packed with antioxidants to fight wrinkles and keep their skin smooth and moisturized. They prefer lighter formulas to heavier ones as they are easier to absorb.

Sauna

Scandinavian ladies really love to unwind at the sauna and detoxify their body. This is just another example of their holistic approach towards beauty. Saunas can help your body get rid of toxins and infections. When you go to a sauna, you sweat, which helps your body detoxify as the steam opens the pores of the skin and remove impurities. This helps you get rid of skin problems such as acne and blackhead. Moreover, sweating can improve skin cell turnover. Apart from that saunas can help make your skin younger looking and healthier, thereby reducing signs of aging.

Mini Facials Every Now And Then Mini facials are fun and do not require a lot of effort. All you need is a muslin cloth to steam clean your pores. First of all, apply a cleanser to your skin and soak the muslin cloth in hot water. Hold it to your face for steaming. After that, lather your cleanser and soak the cloth again in hot water. Repeat the process and then wipe off the cleanser with the muslin cloth. Your face will feel incredibly clean and fresh once you are done. Also Read: Secret Beauty Weapons To Help You Look Your Best

Face Mists Over Toners

Another Scandinavian beauty secret is using a face mist instead of a toner. Mists are really hydrating and are easier to layer. Apart from that, they also use sheet masks once or twice a week to keep their skin glowing and fresh. So far, it may seem as if Scandinavian beauty routine is not a lot different than that of people in the other parts of the world. However, the quality of their products and the quantity they use is different. Scandinavian products are high performing. Scandinavian women like to use products which are easy to use and offer multiple benefits. Their beauty routine is more result oriented.

Home Fragrance

Another Scandinavian beauty secret is to cultivate a relaxed environment at home. A good way to create a good environment is to invest in a good fragrance. You can either go for a good scented candle or a soothing incense. Burning essential oils can also remove toxicity from your home. Home fragrances can also very be uplifting and increase your energy levels.

Always Use Sunscreen

Although we think that Scandinavian countries have a really nice cloudy and snowy weather, they do get plenty of sunlight too. That’s why Scandinavian women never step out without putting sunscreen first. If you want a perfect complexion, sunscreen is a must. Otherwise, you run the risk of premature aging and photosensitivity reactions.