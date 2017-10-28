Who doesn’t love bananas? The soft, sweet fruit is a natural treat. Bananas are high in potassium. They also have antioxidants, and protect us from free radicals. They are also great for digestion. In short, bananas have loads of benefits. But what about the uses of banana peels? Do they even have any use and do we do the right thing by throwing them in the bin? Definitely not! There are many uses of banana peels and by throwing them we miss out on the benefits. What a bad bargain! We have compiled a list of health and other benefits of banana peels so you don’t discard them the next time!

Uses Of Banana Peels

Meat Tenderizer

Out of lemons and papaya? No problem, a banana peel would do! If you throw in a banana peel before roasting your chicken, your meat will turn out juicy and soft.

You Can Eat Them

Sounds bizarre right? But it’s actually true. A lot of people all over the world use banana peels when cooking. They do seem inedible but they have a lot of nutrients. Banan peels are high in magnesium, potassium, and vitamins B6 and B12. They also have protein and fiber. So next time when you are about to throw the peel away, take a step back. Wash the peels and boil them for 10 minutes to soften them up.

A Shoe Polish

Bananas have a lot of potassium, which is the main ingredient of a shoe polish. So, the banana peels are actually great for polishing your shoes as they have a lot of potassium too. Use the inside of a banana peel to polish your shoes. Simply rub it on your shoe. When you are done, buff it with a paper towel. This will make your shoes look brand new without the need of a store bought shoe polish!

Good For Your Garden

There are a lot of reasons to keep banana peels around your garden. If you bury some pieces of banana peel with your plant, it will give your plants nutrition. If you dig banana peels underground, they will keep aphids away.

Plant Cleaner

Indoor plants sometimes get dirty when dust sets on them. If you slide the inside of a banana peel over the leaves, the dust will be lifted off and your plants will look clean. Banana peel will not only remove the superficial dust, it will actually remove all of the dirt.

Pain Reliever

Banan peel extract is anti-inflammatory. So, if you hold a banana peel to a poison ivy rash, bug bite, or sunburn, it will provide you relief. When the pain and itch are unbearable, you must try this hack!

Acne Scars

If you have acne scars or hyperpigmentation, gently massage your face with a banana peel. Wait for 15 minutes and then wash your face. If you do this regularly, the appearance of your scars and marks will greatly reduce over time.

Who would have thought there are so many uses of banana peels. Most fruit peels are very beneficial but we discard them. After missing out on all those benefits, we buy things from the market. As we always say, natural route is always the better. Banana peels have various benefits from polishing your shoes to diminishing your scars. So the next time you are discarding a banana peel, think twice!

Did you know that there are so many uses of banana peels? Which hack is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

