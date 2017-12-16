If you want to stay healthy, you must ensure that your digestive health is fine. They say your gut is like your second brain and that constipation is the mother of all diseases. Basically, the health of the rest of your body depends on your digestive system. So, you must take care of it. Not only should you eat foods that are good for your digestive health, but you should also avoid foods that are not good for your digestive system. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of foods that are not good for your digestive health.

Worst Foods For Digestive Health

Processed Meat

Processed meats are high in saturated fats and calories. They aren’t just bad for your digestive health, but may also lead to stroke and heart diseases. It is very difficult to digest processed meats for most people. They are difficult to break down so they sit in the intestines for longer. They also don’t have any fiber so they are not good for digestion. Some examples are hot dogs, cold cuts, and ground meats.

Unhealthy Fats

Omega 6 fats, trans fats, and saturated fats are linked to inflammation and may lead to excess belly fat. Saturated fats are found in high fat and processed cuts of meat, candy, and full-fat dairy. Packaged foods contain trans fats. Grape seed oil, corn oil, safflower oil, soybean oil, and sunflower oil contain omega 6 fats.

High Carb Foods

You should obviously not cut carbs out of your diet completely, but you must be able to distinguish between the good and the bad carbs. Foods that are carb dense can change the balance of your gut flora and lead to inflammation. Foods that have a high percentage of carb grams according to their weight are considered carb dense. For instance, only 23% of a small potato is carbohydrate. However, 80% of a plain rice cake is carbohydrate! Carbs are found in bread, crackers, bagels, cereals, pretzels, pasta, and white rice.

High Lactose Dairy Foods

It is a good idea to keep rapidly fermentable carbohydrates at bay as they can be bad for your gut. Some people aren’t sensitive to these, but some do experience symptoms after eating them. For some people, it gets worse with each exposure. Lactose is also a rapidly fermentable carbohydrate. An enzyme called lactase breaks down lactose in the small intestine. As we get older, our bodies don’t produce as much lactase, as it’s primary purpose is to help infants digest milk. Lactose is found in milk, cheese, yogurt, and desserts that have milk.

Fried Foods

Have you ever noticed how bloated you feel after feasting on fried foods? Well, fried foods usually overwhelm the stomach and lead to heartburn and acid reflux. Fried foods stay in your intestines just like processed foods. Since fried foods are high in fat, it takes your body a lot of time to digest them. It is best to avoid fried foods as much as possible.

Excess Fructose

Foods that have a lot of fructose can also lead to diarrhea, bloating, and gas. IT may help patients suffering from IBS to follow a non-fructose diet as it may alleviate symptoms. Foods loaded with fructose include certain fruits such as mangoes, watermelons, and apples, some vegetables like sugar snap peas and asparagus, and sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup and agave nectar.

Artificial Sweeteners

Low carb sweeteners may not be good for your digestive health as they don’t pass easily through your cell walls. They are digested by the gut bacteria, leading to bloating and gas. Steer clear of artificial sweeteners such as mannitol, isomalt, and polydextrose.

Fat-Free Foods

A fat-free diet is not good for your digestive health. Fat-free foods can be bad for your stomach. This is because they contain many chemicals and artificial preservatives. Our bodies are not made to digest artificial ingredients. A build-up of bad ingredients can lead to fatigue and bloating. It is always best to go for natural ingredients.

Follow these guidelines if you care about your digestive health. Please note that balance is key. For instance, you might be lactose intolerant to some extent, but you absolutely require calcium as it is the best source of calcium. Similarly, fruits are bursting with antioxidants so you must not cut them out from your diet completely because of the fear of fructose.

Got any tips for digestive health? Share with us in the comments below!