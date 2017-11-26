Parsley is used as a vegetable, a herb, and a spice. It is mostly used for garnishing. Parsely doesn’t just enhance the taste of your food, there are also many health benefits of parsley. The best thing is that parsley is easily available and affordable. Parsley is also very easy to grow. Try to incorporate parsley into your everyday life to get all the benefits from it.
Health Benefits Of Parsley
Heart Health
One of the greatest health benefits of parsley is that it is good for your heart. Parsley has folate, which is an important B vitamin. That is why it is great for preventing heart diseases. Folate helps maintain safe levels of the amino acid homocysteine. This is very important as a high level can lead to cardiovascular diseases. Just like vitamin C, folate is also heat sensitive so it is best to consume fresh parsley.
Breath Freshener
Parsley may not kill also the sulfur compounds that lead to foul breath, it can certainly help you freshen your breath and hide the bad odor. Parsley is your very own natural breath freshener. It is a good idea to have some parsley after consuming garlic and onion as they often make your breath smell bad.
Bone Health
One of the best health benefits of parsley is that it is great for your bones. Just ten sprigs of the herb are enough to meet your daily requirements of vitamin K. It is very important to get an adequate amount of vitamin K in your diet as it can help protect you from bone fractures because it helps your body make protein for blood clotting and bones.
Safer Grilling
It is a good idea to eat parsley with char-grilled fish, chicken, and steak to minimize the potential cancer-causing effects of heterocyclic amines, which are often made when you cook proteins at a high temperature. You can make a sauce or dip to enjoy your grilled meat. A good idea is to blend garlic, pepper, salt, parsley, olive oil and apple cider vinegar together. This will not only add taste to your meal but also make it healthier.
Anti-inflammatory
Inflammation can cause a lot of health problems and may even prove to be deadly. Parsley is highly anti-inflammatory as it has many antioxidants such as vitamin A, C, and E. All these vitamins can help calm inflammation. This can help the body prevent arthritis, which is an inflammation of the joints. Parsley is also a good source of flavonoids. Flavonoids are antioxidants which may help decrease the risk a lot of chronic diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, atherosclerosis, cancer, and Alzheimer’s. It is a good idea to garnish your food with parsley to keep inflammation away.
Prevents Wrinkles And Lines
Parsley is also great for your complexion. Parsley is high in vitamin C. Vitamin C boosts collagen production and gives strength and structure to your skin. Collagen also helps to get rid of wrinkles and fine lines. You can make a salad bursting with vitamin C by adding some greens, including parsley, of course, a drizzle of lemon, and some orange pieces.
Improves Digestions
This is also one of the best health benefits of parsley. Parsley is very soothing for your stomach. It can help with digestion and also reduces bloating. It helps compounds which makes the expulsion of gas from your body easier. Garnish your food with parley to make it easier for your body to digest it.
Provides Relief From Bladder Infections
If you suffer from UTI, it is a good idea to add parsley to your diet. A lot of homeopathic practioners use parsley to treat bladder and kidney stones and urinary tract infections. Parsley has a chemical which causes muscle contraction in the bladder, uterus, and intestine. So, it treats UTIs and indigestion.
Good For The Eyes
Parsley is a good source of vitamin A. Vitamin A is good for eye health. It helps prevents night blindness, dryness, and cataracts.
Good For The Immune System
The minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants present in parsley strengthen immunity. Vitamins like vitamin C, A, K, folate, and niacin are all good for the immune system. Vitamin A acts on or white blood cells and increases their effect. The chlorophyll in parsley has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Parsley has antioxidant and antibacterial properties too.
Since there are many health benefits of parsley, it is a good idea to include it in your diet. You can add to salads and smoothies. You can also garnish your food with it. Parsley really livens up food and adds a zing to it.
Do you like parsley? How do you consume it? Let us know in the comments below!
