Koreans are such genius when it comes to beauty. They understand that a clear, flawless skin is the biggest accessory anyone can ever have. Unlike the rest of the world, the Koreans are not impressed by makeup products intended to cover up blemished and discoloration. They want their skin to be flawless. They are very serious about maintaining their skin health. Koreans want gentle, affordable products. Over the past few years, the Korean beauty industry has grown by leaps and bounds. They have come up with new, innovative products that caters to the Korean women. The popularity of Korean beauty products have spread all over the world. After all, who wouldn’t want a clear, flawless, glass skin like the Koreans?

Must Have Korean Beauty Products

Yuri Pibu Grante Cleansing Foam

A lost of cleansers over cleanse your skin. They strip your skin of its natural oils. This makes your skin dry, and in some cases it makes your skin over produce oil, leading to breakouts. This cleanser is very gentle. It has green tea which clears away oil, dirt, and makeup. It does not dry your skin out. It makes your skin look clean and fresh. You can buy it for $25.

Dull, tired eyes can make you look older. Unfortunately, most of us suffer from puffy eyes and dark circles. Some of us have it worse than others. This eye mask is basically a cooling gell. It has hyaluronic acid and algae. These ingredients are very hydrating and calming. They will take care of the puffiness around your eyes and make them plump. This mask is just like a cooling cucumber jelly. It is available for $30 dollars.

Water-Jelly seems like a winning match for a super quenched skin. Trust the Koreans to come up with such a mask. These molding masks have antioxidants like green tea and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. The texture of this mask is jelly like. If you want your skin to look super dewy and supple, this is the mask you should go for. Hydrating masks are a cult favorite in Korea. Women in Korea love pampering their skins with hydrating and nourishing masks. At $20, this mask is not so cheap, but a small price to pay for an enviable skin.

Everyone loves this product in Korea. It is like a magic stone which is made with charcoal. It cleanses your pores thoroughly, and wipes out oil, impurities and dirt. It also contains hyaluronic acid which hydrates your skin. Charcoal is known for its detoxifying properties. It pulls out all the dirt from within. As you know, cleaner pores are the first step towards a flawless skin. Dousing the stone with hydrating ingredients is an incredible idea as the stone will cleanse your skin without drying it out. Priced at $7, this product is pretty affordable.

Dr. Dream Radiance Powder Essence

Seems like Koreans are not just innovative with skin care products, but also with their names. Who wouldn’t want a dreamy radiance on their face? This product is neither is a cleanser, nor an exfoliator. This powdery, liquidy formula is called an essence in Korea. Essence is one of the most popular Korean beauty products. It basically melts into your skin to brighten and hydrate it from within.This particular essence is bursting with rose stem cell extracts and vitamin C. This is a winner combo for a radiant skin. The packaging of the product is also very beautiful. You can buy this for $68.

C200 Bubble Peeling Pad

Facial peels are great. They make your skin look bright and fresh. If you are a fan of at-home peels, this is just the product for you. It is has powerful exfoliators such as glycolic and lactic acids that help get rid of dead skin cells. Scrubbing away dead skin cells is very important as they make your skin look congested and dull. If you are a first time user of a peel off product, make sure you understand all the instructions clearly as peeling products can be a messy business if not handled carefully. This mask is available for $7.

Neogen White Truffle Laycure Oil Stick

This product contains truffle oil. Truffle is a fungi. It helps with parched skin. It will insanely hydrate your skin and de-stress it. It is great for when you are traveling and need a little pampering every now and then. You can keep it in your handbag or your work desk. This products is available for $24. If you have an oily skin, you might want to give this product a miss.

Ultru I’m Sorry for My Skin Black Mud Mask Tightening

This product is for those who sway between sheet masks and clay masks. Sheet masks and clay masks are both incredible but of course you can only do one at a time. With this product, you can have your cake and eat it too! This a hybrid formula. It has a thin layer of kaolin clay, which de-clogs your pore, and a microfiber too. This like your at home spa treatment. And, do you know what the best part of this product is? It will only cost you $5!

Goodal Black Charcoal 2 Step Clear Nose Pack Set

This product is great for those pesky whiteheads and blackheads on your nose. It contains charcoal, lime, lemon and apple extracts. All these ingredients are great for detoxifying and exfoliating your skin. They will clean your pores from within. Usually. charcoal based products don’t have a flattening smell. Luckily, this product has lemon, which gives it a citrusy fragrance. This product is available for $15.

Goodal Refine Pore Modeling Mask A poreless skin is the ultimate goal for any women. A poreless skin looks flawless and smooth. We are all always looking for products that claim to shrink our pores. Ofcourse, you can’t make your pores disappear, but you can shrink them by making them look smaller. This product has niacinamide and tea tree oil extract. This duo helps to tighten and soothe your skin. With regular use, your pores will appear smaller. You can buy this product for $9. Also Read: Easy Ways To Switch To A Plant-Based Diet Neogen Pink Cactus Hydramax Knit Mask

Make P:rem Safe Cream This one is a gentle skin care product. It is like the Cetaphil of Korean beauty products. This is a low-key formula that has hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and squalene. It is safe for use on most skin types. You can buy this for $36. Also Read: Skin care tips for humid weather

TonyMoly Strawberry 3-Step Nose Pack

This Korean product is great for blackheads. It prevents bacteria build up on your nose. It has green tea, witch hazel, lemon and sage leaf extracts. This ingredients are great for cleaning and tightening pores. It also has strawberry milk which is very moisturizing and gives a pleasant fragrance to the product.

Korean beauty products have made a name for themselves in the market. The Korean beauty products are gentle yet effective. The K-beauty industry has come up with a lot of innovative products. While the world was busy creating cosmetics to hide flaws, the Korean beauty industry was getting to the root of the problem by trying to solve skin woes.

Are you a fan of Korean beauty products? Let us know by commenting below!